Mariah Carey Says It's an 'Honor to Meet President Clinton and Her Husband'

Mariah Carey met one of her political heroes this weekend.

The Grammy winner, 49, joined Hillary and Bill Clinton at Barbra Streisand‘s concert Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“An honor to meet President Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton! Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for our country,” Carey said in a tweet Monday, accompanying the post with a pair of selfies posing with each of the politicians. She shared the same photos on Instagram.

While Carey has been a longtime supporter of Hillary, 71, she previously told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she doesn’t feel it’s her place as an entertainer to speak too openly about her personal politics.

“It’s so hard, because I’m just an entertainer,” she told the Bravo host. “I’m not a political analyst. So I don’t want to be vocal about my true feelings about all of this, but I have them.”

Nonetheless, Carey performed for Bill, 72, and Barack Obama during each of their presidencies, and was vocal in her support for the 44th president in 2012. She appeared at the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in 2013 alongside the Obamas — and one of her twins even accidentally spit up on Michelle Obama‘s dress.

“Rocky spit up on Michelle Obama’s dress, and it was one of the most humiliating things that ever happened to me,” she said, on another episode of WWHL. She was like, ‘Thanks to you, I’ll never be able to wear this dress again, Rocky. So thank you.”

Carey’s meeting with the Clinton’s Saturday night wasn’t the first time she has interacted with Bill. In 2001, they shook hands on stage at a VH1 event, according to the Associated Press.