The track appears on her upcoming album, The Rarities, out Oct. 2

Mariah Carey Releases New Single 'Save the Day' with Lauryn Hill Off of Upcoming Fall Album

Mariah Carey is giving her Lambily a great start to the weekend!

On Friday, the pop icon, 50, released the highly-anticipated song "Save the Day," featuring Lauryn Hill, which will appear on her upcoming album, The Rarities, out Oct. 2.

Like many of Carey's songs on her new album, "Save the Day," produced by her longtime collaborator, Jermaine Dupri, has been in the works for years.

According to Rolling Stone, the track features Hill's vocals from the bridge of "Killing Me Softly With His Song," which she released with her group, the Fugees, in 1996.

The empowering anthem highlights the importance of coming together to make the world a better place.

“We’re all in this together,” Carey sings, crooning in the chorus, "If he won’t and she won’t/And they won’t, then we won’t/We won’t ever learn to save the day.”

On Wednesday, Carey elaborated on the new album during an interview with Good Morning America.

"I found stuff in my vault that I had either started to work on a long time ago and never released or that I wanted to finish mixing," she said. "They're songs that have previously not been released. It's exciting and it's a monumental occasion for my career."

According to Amazon Music, the album will feature the "Save the Day" single as well as 17 recordings from her live shows at the Tokyo Dome during her 1996 Daydream tour.

Some of the pre-cut performances also include hits like "Always Be My Baby," "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Emotions," and "Hero."

The 32-track album is set to be released just three days after the singer's memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, is scheduled to hit shelves.

"This one is for you, my fans," Carey wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a black-and-white photo of the album cover. "It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support."

"I am so grateful to you 🐑❤️," she wrote. "THE RARITIES album is out October 2 🦋."