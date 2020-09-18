Mariah Carey Releases Cover of 'Out Here on My Own' from the Movie Fame

Mariah Carey is reaching into her past for her latest release.

The 50-year-old star dropped a cover of "Out Here on My Own" Thursday, sharing that she brought out the song "from the depths of the vault." The original song was performed by Irene Cara in 1980's Fame.

Carey, 50, had previously recorded her version of the ballad but never released it. In an Instagram post Thursday, she shared why the song means so much to her in a short peek at her upcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

In the book, she reveals that she sang "Out Here on My Own" in a talent show when she was young. "The fact that I believed I could become a successful artist is one of my greatest strengths," Carey writes. "Around the same time, my mother entered me in a talent competition in the city and I sang one of my favorite songs: ‘Out Here on My Own’ by Irene Cara."

She continues, "I felt 'Out Here On My Own' described my entire life, and I loved singing that way — singing to reveal a piece of my soul. And I won doing it. At that age, I lived for the movie Fame, and Irene Cara was everything to me. I related to her multicultural look (Puerto Rican and Cuban), her multitextured hair, and, most importantly, her ambition and accomplishments."

"'Out Here on My Own' was such a pure song that touched my heart, and I couldn't believe I won a trophy for singing a song I loved," Carey later adds. "It was the first time I'd received validation as an artist. What a feeling."

"Coincidentally, it wasn't until after I had written about "Out Here on My Own" in the book, that I found it in the vault while making The Rarities," she captioned the Instagram post. "Totally meant to be!!"

“Out Here on My Own” will be one of 32 tracks on Carey’s latest album, The Rarities, set to be released on Oct. 2 — three days after her memoir is scheduled to hit shelves.

She announced the album in an Aug. 19 Instagram post. "This one is for you, my fans," Carey wrote at the time, alongside a black-and-white photo of the album cover. "It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support."