Mariah Carey Doesn't 'Acknowledge' the FaceApp Aging Challenge & Instead Responds with Iconic Meme

Mariah has spoken!

Amid a week where Instagram and Twitter timelines are being flooded with celebrities sharing photos of what they might look like in old age using the “old” filter on the FaceApp, Mariah Carey has announced that she will not be taking part in the trend.

“FaceApp is not something I acknowledge,” the superstar wrote in a tweet on Thursday. Carey, 49, included a meme of herself during an interview, which is subtitled: “I don’t hear you, I don’t see you, you don’t exist to me.”

Several fans were quick to praise the songstress for not participating, saying she doesn’t need the app because she has aged so well.

“Tea! Age? We don’t know her,” one fan said in response to Carey’s tweet.

Added another fan, “doesn’t work on ageless queens anyway!”

“We know you’re going to look like this forever, aging? I don’t know her,” said another on Twitter.

“I tried it on you but since your ageless I can’t see a difference” someone else chimed in.

However, the Grammy-winner hasn’t sat out of every viral internet dare — earlier this month, she impressively mastered the Bottle Cap Challenge.

To complete that challenge, one must twist off a bottle cap without using their hands. While the challenge initially called for attempters to use a spin kick to twist off the cap, several celebs turned to even more creative ways to complete the task.

Carey shared her version of the challenge in an Instagram video — and showed everyone how it’s done by removing the bottle cap using only her voice.

Other stars — from Gordon Ramsay to the Jonas Brothers — didn’t get Carey’s memo about FaceApp, though, and heartily shared hilarious photos of what their future glow-ups might looks like.

Drake posted a photo of himself sporting a grey beard earlier in the week, asking his followers to chime in with captions for the snap to hilarious results.

“Just hold on, I’m getting old, getting old,” offered up Lorenzo ‘Renny’ Cromwell from MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, referencing the 32-year-old rapper’s hit hit “Hold On We’re Going Home” from his 2013 album Nothing Was the Same.

“Less Life,” added YouTuber Rahmel Dockery, playing off of Drake’s playlist More Life.

“She say do you love me I tell her only partly I only love my cane and my grandkids, I’m sorry,” on fan commented, switching up the popular lyric from Drake’s song “God’s Plan.”