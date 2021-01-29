Mariah Carey Recreates Shawn Mendes' Post About Being 'Grateful' for Her 'Old Songs' — and He Loves It!
Can we get a collab, tho?
We're also grateful for old Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes songs!
On Thursday, Carey, 50, shared a selfie of herself with her eyes looking at the sky and with open arms, copying Mendes' caption and post from a day before, where he listed the things he's grateful for — including "old Mariah Carey songs."
Carey changed up her caption, writing "Grateful 💖 The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!" (Mendes, 22, had included a blue heart here, wrote "coffee" instead of tea, and referred to the "Always Be My Baby" songstress.)
RELATED: Shawn Mendes Posts Shirtless Photo as He Shares What He's Grateful For: 'My Health, My Family'
Mendes was quick to respond to Carey, quote-tweeting her post and adding a laugh emoji and two hearts.
"😘😘," Carey replied.
Mendes' girlfriend Camila Cabello started the year in a similar fashion, sharing a list of positive affirmations on her own social media.
"May we all be happy and peaceful. May we all be healthy and safe," the 23-year-old wrote. "May we all be free from suffering and fear. May we all be strong and feel like we belong."
RELATED: Mariah Carey Talks 'Being a Woman of Color with All This Ambiguity' in a 'Male-Dominated Industry'
"Happy New Year ❤️," she ended her note.
Meanwhile, Carey celebrated the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, writing that she was crying "tears of joy."
"'Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning,'" she wrote, quoting Psalm 30:5. "Tears of joy and prayers for our nation and the entire world ❤️ #BidenHarris."