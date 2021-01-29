Mariah Carey Recreates Shawn Mendes' Post About Being 'Grateful' for Her 'Old Songs' — and He Loves It!

We're also grateful for old Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes songs!

On Thursday, Carey, 50, shared a selfie of herself with her eyes looking at the sky and with open arms, copying Mendes' caption and post from a day before, where he listed the things he's grateful for — including "old Mariah Carey songs."

Carey changed up her caption, writing "Grateful 💖 The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!" (Mendes, 22, had included a blue heart here, wrote "coffee" instead of tea, and referred to the "Always Be My Baby" songstress.)

Mendes was quick to respond to Carey, quote-tweeting her post and adding a laugh emoji and two hearts.

"😘😘," Carey replied.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello | Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan; Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Mendes' girlfriend Camila Cabello started the year in a similar fashion, sharing a list of positive affirmations on her own social media.

"May we all be happy and peaceful. May we all be healthy and safe," the 23-year-old wrote. "May we all be free from suffering and fear. May we all be strong and feel like we belong."

"Happy New Year ❤️," she ended her note.

Meanwhile, Carey celebrated the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, writing that she was crying "tears of joy."