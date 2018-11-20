Mariah Carey Recounts Accidentally Stealing Meryl Streep’s Seat at Golden Globes: ’Mortifying’

Mariah Carey still shudders when she thinks about accidentally sitting in the chair of a Hollywood legend.

The 48-year-old pop icon told Andy Cohen on Monday’s Watch What Happens Live that she vividly remembers the moment she hopped into an empty seat at the 2018 Golden Globes as a commercial break came to a close only to find Meryl Streep, 69, standing over her several minutes later.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Oh my gosh, that was so mortifying because she had spoken to me when I did Precious,” the “Touch My Body” singer began, referring to her award-winning role in the 2009 film. “She was so sweet and so — I was like, ‘I can’t believe Meryl Streep is talking about a performance [of mine]’ … it’s Meryl Streep. You don’t expect it. So when I sat in her seat, I was like, ‘I didn’t do that, please say I didn’t do that.’ “

Luckily, Streep took the whole situation in stride.”

Recalled Carey, “She was like, ‘You can sit in it anytime!’ She was very festive. She was cool about it.”

Mariah Carey

In January, Carey first tweeted about her run-in with Meryl Streep, writing, “Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mariah Carey Is Grateful for Support After Revealing Battle with Bipolar Disorder

Spielberg directed The Post, and Streep was nominated for her performance in the film.

Mariah Carey NBC

“Cut to next commercial break,” the songstress continued, “guess who comes back to her seat…”

In a follow-up post, she added, “(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! (MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time!”

(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! 🙌🙌

(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time! 😂😂

💖💖💖💖 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

During her appearance on WWHL, Carey also squashed rumors about an ongoing feud with Wendy Williams — “First of all, we love everybody,” she quipped — and explained the story behind her recent hit “GTFO.”

RELATED: Mariah Carey Was Shocked GlitterTopped the Charts 17 Years Later: It ‘Almost Ruined My Life’

“GTFO was my anthem. While writing it, I was like, any time I needed to get out of a room, leave a moment, something bleak, I was like, ‘Let me go,’ we just needed to say that to a lot of people — certain people more than others, and that still stands.”

Mariah Carey David Becker/Getty

She added, laughing, “That was one of the reasons that song needed to come out. It’s not a single, but it’s a fire-starter because people need to be able to say that to somebody.”

RELATED: Mariah Carey Says Real Reindeer Visit Her Home for Christmas: ‘I Don’t Play Around’

Later, a caller asked her about her decision to burn a wedding dress in the music video for “I Don’t” — and she insisted that she originally wanted to torch it for “We Belong Together” several years earlier.

“That was my original wedding dress, and the director was like, ‘Oh we can’t do that.’ It was a 27-foot-long train. I wanted to burn it at the end of the video. I thought it would’ve been dramatic. Nobody understood. So I’ve always wanted to burn a wedding dress and I did. Eat, drink, dance, whatever.”