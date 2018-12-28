Mariah Carey and Rebel Wilson Party Together (and Dance on Their Table!) in Aspen

Night at the club!

Mariah Carey, Rebel Wilson and entertainment host Carly Steel headed to the Caribou Club for girls’ night out Thursday in Aspen.

“Rebel and Mariah got on really well and they were drinking red wine and in deep conversation,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “They seemed to have a great time.”

“They all got up and began dancing on their table when the restaurant played Mariah songs,” the onlooker added.

Carey kept warm in a blue fur coat over an all-black getup with a sparkly diamond necklace, while the Pitch Perfect actress, 38, opted for a more casual look in a white sweater and black leggings. Steel donned a navy dress.

“#AspenCrew festive fun! Love these two funny smart cool talented gorgeous girlies @mariahcarey @rebelwilson can’t wait to see what happens next! #Aspen #rebelwilson #mariahcarey #festive #holidays #lambs #winterwonderland #lambily #instagood #funnygirls #AspenMoments,” Steel, 31, wrote on an Instagram photo of the trio.

Earlier this week, the Queen of Christmas jetted off to Aspen with 7½-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan — with ex Nick Cannon — to celebrate the holidays, and the “All I Want for Christmas” singer shared the family’s adorable ski getaway with fans on social media.

Carey posted a series of sweet photos of her and the kids hitting the Buttermilk ski slopes on Saturday, even though the singer admitted she was feeling under the weather at the time.

“Shutting down the slopes with demkids ❄🥰🎿😇 Keeping it festive despite my lingering cold 😩,” the star captioned a photo of herself — dressed in a full Gucci look — alongside son Moroccan.

In another photo, daughter Monroe showed off her modeling skills alongside her mom.

“Roe Roe goes right into that pose unprompted. LoL 😍❄😇🎄🎿,” Carey, 48, said.

Carey was also joined by boyfriend of nearly two years Bryan Tanaka. The couple was smiles when they stepped out hand-in-hand to do some last minute snowy shopping on Monday.