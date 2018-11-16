Mariah Carey Says Real Reindeer Visit Her Home for Christmas: 'I Don't Play Around'

This takes getting into the holiday spirit to a whole new level!

Mariah Carey always goes all out for the festive December holiday, but during a Friday apperance on SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul Channel, the singer revealed her yearly Christmas celebrations actually include a visit from real reindeer.

“I should have a Christmas budget,” Carey, 48, remarked to host Cayman Kelly before letting out a laugh. “People don’t realize how much it costs to go and do the whole Christmas experience, the extravaganza that I do, darling.”

Elaborating on exactly what she meant, Carey added, “Santa Claus comes, the real Santa. I know him.”

Asked whether the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer flies Santa in from the North Pole or whether the holly jolly fellow just uses his sleigh, Carey shared that she wasn’t sure. However, there was one thing she was absolutely positive about: he brings his reindeer with him.

“The real reindeer are actually there,” she shared. “Now people think I’m making this up, but it’s true,” she continued. “I have real reindeer that come to my house. Yes, darling. I don’t play around.”

While Carey’s voice is absolutely everywhere during the holiday season, Carey says she doesn’t “accept” the title of being “the Queen of Christmas.”

“I don’t accept that name because I feel like it’s [too much],” she told PEOPLE in 2017. “I humbly thank them and I do have an extraordinary love for the holiday season, and it is the best time of the year.”

“All year long I just wait and I look forward to cooking and just like decorating the Christmas tree,” she said about her yearly traditions with twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, 7. “I have a few different Christmas trees, and we decorate some of them and some of them there’s a lady that helps us with that, and then there’s one that the kids and I do together with my extended family and friends.”

“We all enjoy ourselves,” she added.

And from glitzy red gowns to belly-baring Santa outfits and sexy blinged-out lingerie, the one item you’ll never see Carey donning is an “ugly” Christmas sweater.

“Everybody likes to do their Christmas sweater and I just create my own [ensembles],” she admitted.