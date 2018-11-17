Mariah Carey Was Shocked Glitter Topped the Charts 17 Years Later: It 'Almost Ruined My Life'

Mariah Carey did not anticipate seeing the soundtrack to Glitter top the iTunes Top 10 albums chart this week, 17 years after its release. But even she has learned to never underestimate the power of the Lambily.
The Grammy-winning singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday and discussed, among other things, the #JusticeForGlitter movement started by her loyal fan army — who helped push the ill-received 2001 movie soundtrack back into the world’s collective consciousness.
Though it was originally directed at Carey herself for not ever performing songs from the album, like “Loverboy,” at her concerts, #JusticeForGlitter quickly spread as a call for fans to purchase the album on iTunes (where it retails for $4.99). By Wednesday morning, it was back in the Top 10, beating new releases by Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, John Legend, Drake and Eminem. And by Thursday, it was No. 1.
“The fact that Glitter even came back is a thing. Whoever thought it was going to get to No. 1, all these years later?” Carey told Fallon. “But it is a good album and the fans made it happen.”
The mother of two added, “I had nothing to do with it. The Lambily got behind it. … it’s a movement, it’s bigger than me.”
If Carey seemed extra taken aback by Glitter‘s recent success, it’s because the film “almost ruined my life,” she said. “It was a tough time when it came out. It was a whole thing, it was a drama.”
It sure was. Glitter was an immediate critical and commercial failure upon its release, making just $5.3 million worldwide, according to IMDB.
Part of that has to do with the fact that the movie, based loosely on Carey’s own rags-to-riches life story, was released on Sept. 21, 2001 — 10 days after the terrorist attacks in New York City’s World Trade Center, Washington D.C.’s Pentagon and Pennsylvania’s Somerset County. (Sept. 11, 2001 was also the day the Glitter soundtrack came out.)
But another reason the project had problems is that it came amid a public meltdown for Carey.
In July, while promoting Glitter‘s first single “Loverboy,” Carey famously made a surprise appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live where she pushed an ice cream cart, launched into a rambling monologue about therapy and yanked off her lavender T-shirt to reveal a skimpy halter and glittery shorts.
Days later, she checked herself into a hospital for both medical and psychiatric care. “She literally was on no sleep,” Carey’s publicist told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the singer had just returned from a grueling two-week European promotional tour.
Her condition forced her to cancel all future engagements, including MTV’s 20th-anniversary concert and press interviews for Glitter. In a 2018 interview with PEOPLE, Carey revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder around the same period.
Despite these setbacks, Carey has always bounced back. On Friday, she dropped her first album in four years, Caution — led by the success of its No. 1 single, “GTFO.”
And while Glitter has since been knocked off the iTunes top spot by The Greatest Showman: Reimagined (and a slew of other new releases, including those from Mumford & Sons and Little Mix), Glitter‘s cult hit status lives on.
“I really do like it,” Carey said in 2016 on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “It was something I was trying to do before people were ready. ‘Cause I was like, ‘This is going to be inspired by the ’80s,’ and people… I mean, it was released on Sept. 11, 2001.”
“The movie had so many problems,” she admitted. “But now it’s so kitsch, you have to just watch it for fun.”