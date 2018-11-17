Mariah Carey Was Shocked Glitter Topped the Charts 17 Years Later: It 'Almost Ruined My Life'

Mariah Carey did not anticipate seeing the soundtrack to Glitter top the iTunes Top 10 albums chart this week, 17 years after its release. But even she has learned to never underestimate the power of the Lambily.

The Grammy-winning singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday and discussed, among other things, the #JusticeForGlitter movement started by her loyal fan army — who helped push the ill-received 2001 movie soundtrack back into the world’s collective consciousness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though it was originally directed at Carey herself for not ever performing songs from the album, like “Loverboy,” at her concerts, #JusticeForGlitter quickly spread as a call for fans to purchase the album on iTunes (where it retails for $4.99). By Wednesday morning, it was back in the Top 10, beating new releases by Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, John Legend, Drake and Eminem. And by Thursday, it was No. 1.

“The fact that Glitter even came back is a thing. Whoever thought it was going to get to No. 1, all these years later?” Carey told Fallon. “But it is a good album and the fans made it happen.”

The mother of two added, “I had nothing to do with it. The Lambily got behind it. … it’s a movement, it’s bigger than me.”

Mariah Carey and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

If Carey seemed extra taken aback by Glitter‘s recent success, it’s because the film “almost ruined my life,” she said. “It was a tough time when it came out. It was a whole thing, it was a drama.”

It sure was. Glitter was an immediate critical and commercial failure upon its release, making just $5.3 million worldwide, according to IMDB.

Part of that has to do with the fact that the movie, based loosely on Carey’s own rags-to-riches life story, was released on Sept. 21, 2001 — 10 days after the terrorist attacks in New York City’s World Trade Center, Washington D.C.’s Pentagon and Pennsylvania’s Somerset County. (Sept. 11, 2001 was also the day the Glitter soundtrack came out.)

Glitter

But another reason the project had problems is that it came amid a public meltdown for Carey.