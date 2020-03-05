Mariah Carey 'So Sad' to Postpone Hawaii Concert Amid Coronavirus Crackdown: 'Stay Safe'

Mariah Carey joins a list of artists calling off tour stops amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the “We Belong Together” singer, 49, informed fans on Instagram that her upcoming performance in Honolulu, originally slated for Tuesday, March 10, would be postponed eight months.

“Aloha Hawaii!! I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November,” Carey captioned a throwback photo of herself performing with a lei around her neck. “I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my ‘anniversary month’ but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well being.”

The show is now scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Blaisdell Arena. While the change in plans means more of a wait for fans, the new date means its ripe for the singer’s patented holiday hits to take centerstage.

“I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii,” wrote Carey. “I can’t wait to see you!”

She added: “Stay safe!! ❤️❤️”

According to Hawaii News Now, next week’s canceled show would have been Carey’s first time back in Hawaii after selling out three nights at the same venue in 2016.

Other musical acts who’ve canceled tour stops in response to coronavirus health and travel concerns in recent weeks include Green Day, Avril Lavigne and Maluma, among others.

K-pop boy band BTS also called off the first showings on their highly anticipated world tour, as they were set to open in Seoul, South Korea, in April. BTS said the decision was made “after extensive and careful consideration” and asked for “understanding” from their loyal fans, who will receive refunds.

“While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests, as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff,” read a statement from the group, translated from Korean, according to Variety.

As of Thursday, there have been more than 97,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections worldwide.