Mariah Carey delivered an intimate performance when she closed out Sunday night’s iHeart Living Room Concert for America on FOX with her hit 1996 track, “Always Be My Baby.”

After fellow music icon Elton John warmly introduced her as “the best-selling female artist of all time,” Carey, 50, appeared onscreen before viewers watching at home, from her in-home studio in New York City.

“I just wanted to say hi to everybody out there that’s staying home and keeping up the morale,” Carey shared before her part of the musical hour. “This is not easy by yourself so I’m very thankful we have Daniel Moore in his home studio working, playing some nice piano for us.”

Carey sent a shout out to her 8½-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — or “dem babies” as she proudly calls them — for “being so patient and staying here with me at home and not complaining too much.”

Carey then began to sing as she was joined by Moore and an array of her backup singers to help her deliver a stunning rendition of one of her many iconic hits, all with her legendary whistle tones included at the end.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Celebrates 50th Birthday with Her Twins as She Calls Herself ‘Eternally 12’

The Living Room Concert for America aired in place of the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were postponed due to the current coronavirus pandemic. The event helped raise funds for various charities supporting those affected by the virus, most notably Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Other performers in the hour included Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys and Billie Eilish, along with special appearances from Melissa McCarthy, Ellen DeGeneres, Ciara and Russell Wilson.

The Elton John-hosted hour was aimed to help viewers lift their spirits amid the current health crisis.

“We hope this bit of entertainment can feed and fuel your soul,” said John, who revealed that he would not be taking part in performing as he was quarantined in his only house that doesn’t have a piano.

RELATED: Mariah Carey and Her Kids Wash Their Hands to the Tune of Singer’s Collaboration with O.D.B.

Carey previously took part in another effort to spread cheer and awareness during the current pandemic.

Earlier this month, the songstress teamed up with her twins to share a TikTok video that showed the trio washing their hands to the tune of her ’90s “Fantasy (Bad Boy Remix)” collaboration with late rapper O.D.B.

The Centers for Disease Control’s biggest pieces of advice throughout the coronavirus pandemic, aside from social distancing, has been to wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

After the CDC recommenced to wash your hands for 20 seconds, celebrities and social media users came up with inventive ways to use popular songs and pop culture to make it more fun and more effective, hence Carey’s use of her hit remix.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.