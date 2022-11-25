Mariah Carey Says Only 'Part of' Her Diva Persona 'Is Real': 'I Play Into It'

"I can't help it," Mariah Carey said of her signature diva persona, as she opened up to W Magazine about growing up with a Juilliard-trained opera singer for a mother

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 01:25 PM
Mariah Carey W Magazine feature credit Ethan James Green
Photo: Ethan James Green

Mariah Carey is opening up about her diva origin story.

The Grammy Award winner, 53, chalked up her prima donna persona to being raised by a Juilliard-trained artist as she admitted that "part of that is real" as she spoke to W Magazine for their Volume 6 The Holiday Issue ahead of her favorite season.

"There are things people are not aware of, because this whole quote unquote 'diva' thing is always what people see first… Yes, I play into it," she explained. "And yes, part of that is real. I can't help it."

"Like, what do you do if you grew up with an opera singer for a mother, who went to Juilliard and made her debut at Lincoln Center? There's just a certain amount that is going to emerge. So, yes, it's just an affectation, and sometimes it's purposely done, and sometimes it's just, like, you know, a response," Carey added.

Mariah Carey W Magazine feature credit Ethan James Green
Ethan James Green

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also opened up about her "extremely dysfunctional childhood" as she revealed the root of her well-known love for the Christmas season.

"When you grow up with a messed-up life and then you're able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me," Carey mused. "That's why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be."

Mariah Carey W Magazine feature credit Ethan James Green
Ethan James Green

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" artist previously told PEOPLE that her youth was "when I learned I was definitely 'other,'" being raised by a Black father and white mother in Long Island, New York. She also revealed some of the advice she would have given her 12-year-old self.

"'Save up your money. Buy some conditioner and a comb, just wet your hair, keep the conditioner on it, and let it air-dry. You'll be OK,'" Carey said earlier this month, adding: "Oh, and I would've said, 'Please don't shave your eyebrows. It's never gonna look good on you.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Tells Mariah Carey She Was Not Treated as a 'Black Woman' Until She Started Dating Prince Harry

She kicked off her signature season on Thursday, performing her 1994 hit holiday single at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, where she was joined by her 11½-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Carey is also preparing to celebrate the holidays with her two-hour special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, airing Dec. 20 on CBS and Paramount+.

Mariah Carey W Magazine feature credit Ethan James Green
Mariah Carey. Ethan James Green

W Magazine Volume 6 The Holiday Issue is on newsstands Dec. 6.

Related Articles
Mariah Carey attends the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Credit NBC
Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, Join Mom for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Mariah Carey to Open for Santa with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance: 'My Childhood Dream'
Songwriter Elizabeth Chan attends the ASCAP Centennial Awards at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for ASCAP); Mariah Carey during Mariah Carey Celebrates the Release of Her Album "The Emancipation of Mimi" and its Debut at #1 at Cipriani in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Elizabeth Chan Wins 'Queen of Christmas' Trademark Dispute Against Mariah Carey: 'Badge of Honor'
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Mariah Carey Rings in the Holidays with New Primetime Holiday Special, 'Merry Christmas to All!'
Dolly Parton Better Homes and Gardens Magazine
Dolly Parton Says She's Happy to Be 'Second in Line' to 'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Mariah Carey Reveals the Advice She Would Give Her 12-Year-Old Self: 'Don't Shave Your Eyebrows'
Mariah Carey The Crown
Mariah Carey Screens Season 5 of 'The Crown' — Which Features One of Her Hit Songs — in a Tiara!
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Mariah Carey Kicks Off 'MariahSZN' by Morphing from Cackling Witch to Singing Santa: 'It's Time'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Mariah Carey Takes Inspiration from Childhood for New Children's Book: 'Music Rescues Her'
Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart
Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart Banter After Stewart Urges Carey Not to 'Give Up Thanksgiving'
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Mariah Carey Sets 2022 Christmas Concerts in N.Y.C. and Toronto: 'Excited to Be Back on Stage'
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Andy Stone Drops Lawsuit Claiming Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Copied His Hit
Mariah Carey and Monroe
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey Suffers Relatable Theme Park Moment in Ohio: 'Never Again With the Heels!
Mariah Carey Suffers Relatable Moment in Theme Park Outing with Twins: 'Never Again with the Heels!'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Mariah Carey and family attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)
Mariah Carey and Family Support Friend Millie Bobby Brown at 'Enola Holmes 2' New York City Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'An Incredible Guiding Light to Me'
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'Such an Incredible Guiding Light'