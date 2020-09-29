Mariah Carey writes that she was attracted to Nick Cannon's "perpetual teen spirit" in her new memoir

Mariah Carey Says Nick Cannon Divorce Didn't Need to Get Messy: 'Egos and Emotions Got Inflamed'

For Mariah Carey, ex-husband Nick Cannon will "always be family."

Writing in her book The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer, 50, discusses her marriage with Cannon — motivated by their desire to have children — and their messy divorce, which she says could have been avoided.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did)," she wrote in the book. "It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work."

In the book, Carey reveals that before meeting Cannon, 39, and his "perpetual teen spirit," she was uninterested in being a mother. That changed when they got together.

Image zoom Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and their children Nick Cannon/Instagram

"Our desire to have children became a force of nature and why we got married so quickly," she wrote. (Cannon and Carey went on to have twins Moroccan and Monroe, who are now 9 years old.)

Carey recalled meeting Cannon during the Teen Choice Awards after Cannon presented her with a surfboard she had won. By then, she had already heard that Cannon had "all these nice things" to say about her.

"With a genuine beaming smile and a flame in his eyes, he replied, 'If you give me a chance, I'll prove all of it is true,'" Carey wrote. "A cute moment—very."

RELATED: Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 9, Joins Her in Cute TikTok to Encourage Voting

Unlike her previous marriage to Tommy Mottola in the '90s, Carey wrote that "the power dynamics between us felt even" and that Cannon "felt safe" to her.

"He was a good guy. He was faith-based. He was ambitious," she wrote. "He had been in the entertainment industry for a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me."

The couple's divorce took nearly two years to finalize after Cannon filed in 2014 after six years of marriage. Today, the two remain amicable and even spend time together with their children.