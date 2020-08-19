Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Mariah Carey Announces New Album The Rarities : 'This One Is for You, My Fans'

Mariah Carey is here to make 2020 a whole lot better.

Early Tuesday, the musical icon announced on social media that she will be dropping her new album, The Rarities, this fall.

The 32-track album is set to be released on Oct. 2, just three days after the singer's memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, is scheduled to hit shelves.

"This one is for you, my fans," Carey wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of the album cover. "It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support."

"I am so grateful to you 🐑❤️," she wrote, referencing her loyal fans who she affectionately calls "the lambs." "THE RARITIES album is out October 2 🦋," Carey continued.

According to Amazon Music, the album will feature tracks such as Carey's unreleased collaboration with Lauryn Hill, "Save the Day," as well as 17 recordings from her live shows at the Tokyo Dome during her 1996 Daydream tour.

Some of the pre-cut performances also include hits like "Always Be My Baby," "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Emotions," and "Hero."

"I found stuff in my vault that I had either started to work on a long time ago and never released or that I wanted to finish mixing," Carey told Good Morning America of the album on Wednesday, adding, "They’re songs that have previously not been released. It’s exciting and it’s a monumental occasion for my career."

Many of Carey's fans commented on the post sharing their excitement for the upcoming album.

"THANK YOU QUEEN WE ARE SO GRATEFUL ❤️❤️🦋," one user wrote, while another added, "MARIAH IM SHAKING 😭😭😭."

Fellow singer Jordin Sparks exclaimed, "OH MY GOODNESS! Yes, thank you for this!! 🙌🏽😭."

Dan Levy — whose fandom for Carey is a long-running theme for his character on the hit series Schitt's Creek — added, "💯🦋🐑❤️."

Carey, 50, first teased the upcoming album in June in a celebratory post for the 30th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.

"I had planned to share some surprises & rarities with you, but prefer to postpone them to a later date," she wrote in the post at the time.