Mariah Carey Celebrates Being Named as Inductee into Songwriters Hall of Fame: 'I'm So Proud'

This is truly one sweet day for Mariah Carey!

On Thursday, Carey was named as one of the illustrious artists who will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

Celebrating the momentous accomplishment, the hitmaker shared a smiling photograph of herself on social media, alongside another shot that showed the full list of inductees, which also includes Steve Miller, The Isley Brothers and The Neptunes.

“I can’t believe it… The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!!!” she wrote. “This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career.”

“I’m so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters – both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020! 🙏🙏🙏🦋,” she added.

Image zoom Mariah Carey/Instagram

Not only is Carey the best-selling female artist of all time — as well as the first artist in history to have a No. 1 hit in four separate decades — she also holds the songwriting record for most weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, racking up a total of 77 weeks.

Last December, Carey’s hit song All I Want for Christmas Is You, which was initially released in 1994, also became the first holiday song to top Billboard’s chart since “The Chipmunk Song,” by The Chipmunks, in 1958.

To date, Carey has written or co-written 18 of her 19 No. 1 songs.

Image zoom Mariah Carey Steve Granitz/WireImage

Songwriters become eligible to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame 20 years after their first significant commercial release. For Carey, that came in 1990, when she released “Visions of Love” on her debut album when she was just 17.

“The first thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the second thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the third thing you need to know is it’s about the song,” SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said in a press release announcing this year’s inductees.

“I am very proud that we are recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2020 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, writers who have enriched our lives and in their time literally transformed music and helped make it what it is today.”

The Songwriter’s Hall of Fame induction is scheduled to take place on June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.