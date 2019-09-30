Mariah Carey Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Merry Christmas with Holiday Tour — and Album Re-Release

All I want for Christmas… is another season of Mariah Carey!

The singer-songwriter is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her chart-topping holiday album, Merry Christmas, this year and plans to commemorate the milestone with an All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour.

“Lambily! Celebrate the holidays with me on my All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour,” she shared on Instagram Monday.

Kicking off on Nov. 22 for a run in Las Vegas, the tour will head to the East Coast starting Dec. 7 in Atlantic City before making stops in Washington D.C., Uncasville, Connecticut, and Boston, Massachusetts. It wraps up on Dec. 15 in New York, New York at Madison Square Garden with what will be Carey’s very first performance of her Christmas show at the famed venue.

However, the tour wasn’t enough for the singer, who also plans to re-release her Merry Christmas album on Nov. 1 — 25 years to the exact day of the album’s original release date.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS is turning 25 and I’m celebrating by releasing a very special 2 CD Deluxe Anniversary Edition on November 1st featuring, for the first time ever, my St. John The Divine performance and more,” the R&B artist shared in a video to her Instagram last week.

While Christmas is still quite a ways away, actress Ruby Rose hilariously commented, “Christmas starts when you say it starts” on Carey’s announcement.

And Rose isn’t wrong, as last year Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” rose to the top of Spotify, YouTube and Billboard charts nearly a month out from the holiday. In fact, the song annually tops the list of most-streamed holiday songs and is officially the most-downloaded holiday single of all time.

“For whatever reason ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ just became that song,” Carey’s cowriter Walter Afanasieff told Billboard in 2014 of the tune’s enduring magic. “It’s kind of something you never would have thought, and you can’t really explain why, and we feel lucky, because it was the last major song to enter that Christmas canon, and then the door slammed shut.”

Tickets for the East Coast dates of her tour go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. ET at LiveNation.com. Tickets for the Las Vegas dates are on sale now.