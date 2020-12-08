Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Mariah Carey Reveals She's 'Talking About' a Potential Movie or TV Series Based on Her New Memoir

The Meaning of Mariah Carey might be making a jump from page to screen if the famous author has anything to say about it.

"There's rumors that it's going to be adapted into a movie or a TV series — is that true?" asked the host.

"We're talking about some things. I really feel like it should; that was always my goal," replied the singer, 50.

"But it was important to write the book first, 'cause there's so much, and then to pick and choose how we translate that," she continued.

Fallon, 46, told his guest that he heard rumors that Lee Daniels, who directed her in 2009's Precious, was "circling" the project — but Carey remained tight-lipped.

"We love Lee. Lee [is] one of my dearest friends and he gets me in a way that most people don't," said the "Fantasy" songstress. "But I'm not allowed to say yes, no, maybe so. Only Lee. Only Lee tells little leaks about things."

As for who would play the musical legend onscreen, Carey admitted she wasn't sure and said that her team is currently "figuring out different takes on that."

"As you know, there's a lot of ... they're gonna have to have quite the range," she said of a potential actress. (The book takes readers from Carey's childhood up to the present day.)

As for her current projects, Carey is in full swing of the holiday season, her self-professed favorite time of year.

And the singer is continuing to spread Christmas cheer by launching her own line of cookies. Mariah's Cookies was developed in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts and restaurateur Robert Earl. The festive cookies are currently available for delivery in 34 states across the U.S.