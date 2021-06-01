Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Morgan Carey's lawsuit came one month after the singer was sued by her estranged sister, Alison, who alleged that Mariah intentionally inflicted "emotional distress" on her with stories from the memoir

Mariah Carey Says She Meant to Provide 'Inspiration' in Memoir, Not Defame Her Brother: Report

In court documents obtained by Page Six of New York Post, Mariah, 51, addressed 60-year-old Morgan's defamation suit after she wrote about an alleged altercation between him and their late father, Alfred.

In her tell-all book, published in September 2020, Mariah alleged that a dozen police officers had to break up a physical fight between the two men. The pop star's older brother filed the suit in New York Supreme Court in March 2021.

"Her attempt to falsely characterize plaintiff as equally violent as their father, and her subsequent commentary on police relations with Black people was only the beginning of defendant Mariah Carey's desperate attempt to vilify plaintiff, play the victim card and curry favor with the Black Lives Matter movement," read Morgan's complaint, per USA Today.

In the new documents filed Friday by the "Honey" singer's lawyers in the Manhattan Supreme Court, Mariah's team claims the story was not meant to defame Morgan but instead serve as an "inspiration" to others who have been through similar experiences.

"The story of Ms. Carey's rise from a dysfunctional and sometimes violent family environment has significant public value, particularly to any young person who may find her/himself stuck in similarly harsh and dispiriting circumstances and who can benefit from the inspiration to employ their talents in pursuit of their dreams," the filing reads, according to Page Six.

According to Reuters, Morgan also took issue with his sister's allegations that he tried to extort her for money after she became famous. Additionally, Page Six reported that the plaintiff claims to have lost a professional project because of the way Mariah characterized him in her memoir.

Morgan's lawsuit came one month after the Grammy winner was sued by her estranged sister Alison, who alleged that Mariah intentionally inflicted "emotional distress" on her with the inclusion of several stories in the memoir.

Describing the singer as "heartless, vicious [and] vindictive," Alison claimed in part in her filing that she'd fallen back into "alcohol abuse" and become "uncharacteristically tearful" following the book's release.

A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time of either sibling's filing.

In December, the "Always Be My Baby" singer spoke about a potential screen adaptation of her memoir, taking fans into her childhood and through her life, to the present day.

"We're talking about some things. I really feel like it should; that was always my goal," Mariah told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show of her intentions for The Meaning of Mariah Carey. "But it was important to write the book first, 'cause there's so much, and then to pick and choose how we translate that."

As for who would play her onscreen, the music icon said she wasn't sure, mentioning her team was "figuring out different takes on that."