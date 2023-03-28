Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion to Celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community with LA Pride Performances

"Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride," said Carey in a press statement

Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion are showing up for the LGBTQ+ community!

On Tuesday, the Christopher Street West Association announced the Songbird Supreme and Grammy-winning "Savage" rapper will serve as this year's headliners for the LA Pride in the Park music festival in June.

"I'm thrilled and honored to be a part of LA Pride 2023," wrote Carey, 54, in a press statement. "I am happy to be back in person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands!!! Let's come together to celebrate love, inclusion and Pride."

Megan Thee Stallion, 28, also spoke about the performance in a press statement: "I can't wait to headline LA Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community. This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity and equality, so I'm honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance."

The "WAP" performer will take the stage on June 9, while Carey will close out the celebration on June 10 — marking the 25,000-capacity festival's first time spanning two days "following last year's overwhelming success and demand," per a press release.

"Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion are the perfect artists to headline LA Pride in the Park this year as we expand to two days," wrote LA Pride board president Gerald Garth in a statement.

He continued, "These empowering and iconic women are sure to take the stage by storm to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and will undoubtedly make this year's LA Pride in the Park an unforgettable experience."

Fans can purchase general or VIP passes for either day of the festival or the full weekend at lapride.org. Anyone looking to attend should act quickly, as early bird passes already sold out.

Additional artists set to perform at the festival will be announced soon.

