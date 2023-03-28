Mariah Carey Marks Her 54th Birthday By Jumping into the Ocean: 'Celebratory Splash'

Mariah Carey is making a splash to celebrate another year around the sun!

The five-time Grammy Award winner — who refers to birthdays as anniversaries — celebrated turning 54 by jumping into the ocean on Monday.

In a video shared on both Instagram and Twitter, Carey leaps off a boat into bright blue waters while wearing a hot pink wetsuit.

With her song "Honey (Classic Mix)" playing in the background, the pop superstar dives headfirst while already in the water and then pops up to float on her back.

"Celebratory splash at 3:27 on 3.27! 🦋🍾🎉🌊," she captioned the post.

Carey wasn't celebrating all alone, as her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka paid tribute to the singer's special day.

"This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 🦋3/27🦋❤️," the choreographer wrote alongside a black and white photo of the two smiling as they lean their heads on each other.

Several celebrities such as Debbie Allen and Dinah Jane from Fifth Harmony showered Carey with some anniversary love, which the musician reposted on her Instagram Stories.

Bryan Tanaka/Instagram

Producer of the upcoming Smash musical on Broadway, Neil Maron wrote over a photo of him and Carey on his Instagram Story, "Today I celebrate the #anniversary of my dear friend @mariahcarey."

She reposted the tribute, referencing their project together, Some Like It Hot musical, which was her Broadway debut last month.

Kerry Washington shared a photo of the two sitting on a bench wearing sunglasses.

"Happy anniversary darling. You are the queen @mariahcarey," Washington wrote. Carey responded with, "Love you Queen Kerry!!!"

Kris Jenner also celebrated the star.

"Happy anniversary to my beautiful friend @mariahcarey! I love you!!!!" Jenner wrote over a photo of the two ladies together on her Instagram Story.

Jennifer Hudson also shared a photo of them together on The Voice, writing, "Happy anniversary to this icon! Singer and songwriter extraordinaire @mariahcarey! Love u Mariah!!!" Carey responded, "Love you EGOT winning sing your but off always diva!!!"