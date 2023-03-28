Mariah Carey Marks Her 54th Birthday By Jumping into the Ocean: 'Celebratory Splash'

Carey's boyfriend and several others also shared sweet tributes in honor of the pop superstar turning 54

By
Published on March 28, 2023 01:18 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqThMnDDQLt/ mariahcarey's profile picture Verified Celebratory splash at 3:27 on 3.27! 🦋🍾🎉🌊 7h
Photo: Mariah Carey/Instagram

Mariah Carey is making a splash to celebrate another year around the sun!

The five-time Grammy Award winner — who refers to birthdays as anniversariescelebrated turning 54 by jumping into the ocean on Monday.

In a video shared on both Instagram and Twitter, Carey leaps off a boat into bright blue waters while wearing a hot pink wetsuit.

With her song "Honey (Classic Mix)" playing in the background, the pop superstar dives headfirst while already in the water and then pops up to float on her back.

"Celebratory splash at 3:27 on 3.27! 🦋🍾🎉🌊," she captioned the post.

Carey wasn't celebrating all alone, as her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka paid tribute to the singer's special day.

"This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 🦋3/27🦋❤️," the choreographer wrote alongside a black and white photo of the two smiling as they lean their heads on each other.

Several celebrities such as Debbie Allen and Dinah Jane from Fifth Harmony showered Carey with some anniversary love, which the musician reposted on her Instagram Stories.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTx6i-vfJG/?hl=en Verified This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 🦋3/27🦋❤️ 5h
Bryan Tanaka/Instagram

Producer of the upcoming Smash musical on Broadway, Neil Maron wrote over a photo of him and Carey on his Instagram Story, "Today I celebrate the #anniversary of my dear friend @mariahcarey."

She reposted the tribute, referencing their project together, Some Like It Hot musical, which was her Broadway debut last month.

Kerry Washington shared a photo of the two sitting on a bench wearing sunglasses.

"Happy anniversary darling. You are the queen @mariahcarey," Washington wrote. Carey responded with, "Love you Queen Kerry!!!"

Kris Jenner also celebrated the star.

"Happy anniversary to my beautiful friend @mariahcarey! I love you!!!!" Jenner wrote over a photo of the two ladies together on her Instagram Story.

Jennifer Hudson also shared a photo of them together on The Voice, writing, "Happy anniversary to this icon! Singer and songwriter extraordinaire @mariahcarey! Love u Mariah!!!" Carey responded, "Love you EGOT winning sing your but off always diva!!!"

Related Articles
CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 16: Rapper, Common and Singer, Jennifer Hudson pose for a photo before the 69th NBA All-Star Game as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 16, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Tom O'Connor/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jennifer Hudson Posts Birthday Tribute to Common amid Romance Rumors: 'One of the Brightest Lights'
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Relationship Timeline
Millie Bobby Brown Says 'Howdy 19' During Birthday Celebration in Los Angeles
Millie Bobby Brown Gets 19th Birthday Love from Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: 'Girl of My Dreams'
Helena Christensen Celebrates Her 54th Birthday in a Chic Black Swimsuit: 'Another Dip Around the Sun'
Helena Christensen Celebrates 54th Birthday in a Chic Black Swimsuit: 'Another Dip Around the Sun'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cok8X1dP_Bp/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Jennifer Aniston/Instagram; NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Jennifer Aniston is seen on location for 'The Morning Show' on September 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Jennifer Aniston Shares Rare Throwback Childhood Photo with Parents to Mark Her Birthday
alicia keys
Alicia Keys Rocks a Purple Bikini While on Tropical Birthday Getaway: 'Aquarius Energy'
Olivia Rodrigo Birthday Cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff
Zach Braff Calls Ex Florence Pugh a 'Legend' in Sweet Birthday Message After Their Split
Mariah Carey Celebrates Twins Moroccan and Monroe's 11th Birthday: 'Two Greatest Blessings of My Life'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc_HbStLOaT/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Mariah Carey Celebrates Twins Moroccan and Monroe's 11th Birthdays: 'Two Greatest Blessings of My Life'
Naomi Watts Kai birthday
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber Celebrate 'Darling' Child Kai's 14th Birthday: 'Beyond Proud'
Aspen, CO - Mariah Carey Leaving Gucci Store with Bryan Tanaka in Aspen Pictured: Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mariah Carey Enjoys a Shopping Trip in Aspen with Bryan Tanaka, Plus Tinashe, Nick Cannon and More
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClPo-j8J18q/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D justinbieber Verified HAPPY BIRFDAY TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM Edited · 46m
Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan
Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Mariah Carey Is Making a Secret Appearance in Broadway's 'Some Like It Hot' Musical — Watch
Mariah Carey is seen in Manhattan on December 05, 2022 in New York City.
See Mariah Carey's Dress Break Onstage — and Her Glam Team Rush in to Fix the Fashion Emergency
Mariah Carey, Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner and Mariah Carey Pose for Photos at Dolce & Gabbana Show, Quote 'Fantasy' Lyrics on IG
mariah carey and kids
Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Photo Cuddling with Twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10: 'Bonfire Moments'