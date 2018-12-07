Mariah Carey Makes History By Knocking Herself Out of the No. 1 Spot on the Charts

This living legend just racked up another first!

Mariah Carey made history on Friday, by becoming the first-ever artist to knock herself out of the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart.

This week, the 48-year-old singer’s 1994 holiday album Merry Christmas — which features the always popular seasonal smash “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — took the top spot on the chart, as her latest chart-topping album, Caution, which was released last month, slipped down to the No. 8 position.

In an extra dash of yuletide cheer, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” also currently tops Billboard’s inaugural Holiday 100 chart — a spot it’s held for 31 out of the 36 weeks the seasonal chart has been active for.

Mariah Carey

In keeping with the holiday spirit, Carey, affectionately nicknamed the “Queen of Christmas,” has already kicked off her festive celebrations.

Before beginning her European Christmas tour on Dec. 1, the singer shared an adorable video of her 7-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe rocking out to “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

“Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ we’re gonna take this one step at a time— we’re very excited about it! It’s our first video doing this! It’s festive, Cmon!!” Carey wrote alongside the video on Twitter, adding a few festive Christmas tree emojis.

In the clip, Moroccan and Monroe harmonized on the background vocals as Carey sang the lyrics.

Days later, she also posted a photo of her twins hard at work, crafting their yearly letters to Santa.

“It’s a big moment!!!” she wrote alongside the adorable images.

Earlier this month, Carey revealed that given the way she celebrates the December holiday at her home, “I should have a Christmas budget.”

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul Channel, the mother of two said, “People don’t realize how much it costs to go and do the whole Christmas experience, the extravaganza that I do, darling.”

Elaborating on exactly what she meant, Carey shared that in addition to live reindeer, “Santa Claus comes, the real Santa.”

“Yes, darling. I don’t play around,” she added.