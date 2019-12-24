Mariah Carey Shares 'Love' for Ariana Grande's Ad-Libs on 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Music Video

Mariah Carey celebrated 25 years of her hit Christmas song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” with a music video featuring dozens of her friends and favorite artists, including Ariana Grande.

To commemorate the classic holiday tune, which Carey released in 1994, the singer gathered actors, fellow musicians and athletes to lip sync the song, including Ryan Reynolds, Ciara, Katy Perry, Misty Copeland, Trevor Noah and the NHL team the Vegas Golden Knights among many more.

“WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten. I am so thankful to all of my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought a huge smile to my face. THANK YOU!” Carey wrote on Twitter along with a snippet of the new video.

Grande responded to Carey’s tweet with a string of heart emojis, prompting the “We Belong Together” singer to thank the “Into You” singer for her contribution to the video.

“I love that you did the ad-libs on the bridge!! Thank you,” Carey wrote. Grande responded to the compliment with a goat emoji (potentially calling Carey the GOAT — “greatest of all time”), another heart and a big-eyed emoji.

But the star-filled music video isn’t the only new one that Carey released for the iconic song.

She also released a new music video that features her children, 8½-year-old twins, Moroccan Scott and Monroe, whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon.

While the original featured a muted montage of low-key home video footage, the updated, sparkling version starts with a little girl who gets a glimpse of Santa Claus on the street before spotting Carey in a decked-out store window.

Dressed in a fitted Santa suit while posing as a mannequin among stuffed animals and nutcrackers, Carey starts to sing, and the little girl then magically walks through the glass and another door to join the pop star and her friends in a winter wonderland celebration.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, landing at No. 1 for the first time since its original release.

Carey responded to Billboard‘s tweet announcing her major milestone accomplishment on Monday, saying, “We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋.”

She also shared a photo of her tweet on Instagram, putting a string of grateful hands in the caption: “🙏🙏🙏.”

“When it first came out, it was more of a gradual thing,” Carey recently told PEOPLE about the song’s success. “It was popular, but it didn’t have what it has now.”

“I feel like people have grown up with the song and it’s become a part of people’s lives in terms of the way they celebrate the holidays,” she said. “That makes me feel really proud as someone that loves Christmas so much.”