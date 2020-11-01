Mariah Carey is set to star in a holiday special on Apple TV+ later this year

Mariah Carey Announces 'It's Time' for Christmas in Holiday-Themed Video a Day After Halloween

It's officially the most wonderful time of the year, according to Mariah Carey!

On Sunday, the songstress — whose fanbase has declared her as "The Queen of Christmas" — announced that it is time for the year-end holiday with an adorable and festive video shared on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the short clip, a ghoulish creature is seen making its way through Carey's house, before it opens up a cobwebbed laced door to reveal the singer, 50, situated inside a Christmas-themed room.

Sitting beside a set of glittery trees, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer, who is dressed in her own themed pajamas, then looks at her watch as she happily declares "It's time" with a wide smile and cheer.

As Carey jingles a bell and moves offscreen, a message then plays before viewers, reading, "It's Time! (But let's get through Thanksgiving first.)"

A slew of Carey's loyal legion of fans — collectively known as her Lambily — wrote in the comment section of the singer's post and also shared their excitement for the arrival of the winter holiday.

"No need, let's go! My Christmas music starts today!" Jennifer Hudson commented.

Last year, Carey similarly teased the nearing of Christmas when she posted a holiday-themed video on the first day of November.

In the video, Carey — dressed as an '80s rocker for Halloween and still wearing her wild wig — falls asleep in her bed at 11:59 p.m. When the clock strikes midnight and the date changes to Nov. 1, the singer’s classic holiday hit begins to play as she receives a call from none other than Santa Claus himself.

RELATED VIDEO: See Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' Sung in 20 Styles

Earlier this year, Carey shared a photo on Instagram that had fans buzzing about a possible Christmas collaboration.

The snapshot showed three chairs from what appeared to be a music video set, where the seat in the middle had the initials "MC" embroidered on the back, while the other two read "AG" and "JH." Carey captioned the post with a singular Christmas tree emoji.

The comments section of the photo was quickly flooded with fans guessing that the latter two pairs of initials stood for Ariana Grande and Hudson.