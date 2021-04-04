"Vaccine side effect: G6," said Mariah Carey, who celebrated getting her first dose of the COVID vaccine and hit the whistle register

Mariah Carey Hits One of Her Famous High Notes as She Gets Her First Dose of COVID Vaccine

Mariah Carey is ready to get back to singing!

The five-time Grammy winner, 52, hit one of her famous high notes on Saturday as she celebrated getting her first dose of the COVID vaccine. She posted a video of the moment to Instagram, writing in the caption, "Vaccine side effect: G6."

"They're having a medical narrative, but I'm here," she spoke over the doctors, while addressing her 10 million Instagram followers in the video. "Excited and nervous a little bit about getting this shot. This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am. I just talk and don't really think about it."

The mom of two continued, "Here we are, all the way from that first post, washing my hands with Roc and Roe in New York, trying to encourage people to really be safe. You know, we're still in this battle together."

During her vaccination appointment, she tried to pose with her hand on her hip, but the doctor asked her to relax it. "I'm filming, that's the problem. I'm in my filming stance," she explained.

The "We Belong Together" artist let out a high shriek as the needle went into her shoulder. "It's only part one, it's only part one," she noted. "Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can. We're all in this together, as we've said. Love you much!"

Carey previously posted a video in March 2020 of herself and her twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, both 9, washing their hands while singing the O.D.B. remix of her 1995 single "Fantasy" for 20 seconds.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Honoree Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp) Image zoom Mariah Carey | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Carey recently admitted that having some downtime from performing during the lockdown has been good for her. She gave a glimpse at her quarantine when she appeared on the podcast Questlove Supreme in January.

"Honestly, for me this whole year with COVID and everything, not having to sing for my supper and travel around and not get the right amount of sleep or just be put on this thing where there's a certain amount of stress, for me, that takes away a lot of stuff," she told host Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson.