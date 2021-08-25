Mariah Carey shared a video of herself and Ryan Reynolds performing her 1995 hit single "Fantasy" as the Free Guy star added some of his own choreography

Mariah Carey Gives Ryan Reynolds the Side-Eye During Silly TikTok Duet: 'That Wasn't Part of the Plan!'

Mariah Carey recently performed alongside one of her biggest fans. Well, kinda!

The five-time Grammy Award winner shared a video on TikTok Tuesday duetting Ryan Reynolds, who posted a video of her 1995 hit single "Fantasy." As she lip-synced along to the iconic track, she served some side-eye to the Free Guy star, 44, as he added a touch of his own choreography at the end.

"#Duet with @vancityreynolds," she captioned the video. "That wasn't part of the plan!"

Reynolds posted his rendition last week with the caption: "Go see Free Guy this weekend so I can stop doing this."

Reynolds recently raved to PEOPLE about his Free Guy costar Jodie Comer's "haunting version" of Carey's "Fantasy" in their new hit film.

"Do you know that Jodie sings in the movie? I always tell everyone this, because they don't realize it's her," he said earlier this month.

"Right at the end of the movie, you hear the song 'Fantasy' come on, but it's not Mariah Carey singing," Reynolds said, adding: "It's really gorgeous."

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actor has also admitted to being a proud member of the "Lambily," the affectionate term for Carey's fans.

"I am a huge Mariah Carey fan," Reynolds told Variety this month. "It really was one of those weird things that happened naturally. I write to music anyway, and I initially put a song in the script by The Outfield called 'Your Love.' It's an old '80s tune. It's great, but it just didn't have that epic scale I was looking for. And then 'Fantasy' just came on my playlist and everything clicked in."

"I got to speak with Mariah and talked to her a little bit about how much of an engine and an agent of progress that this song had been in terms of our creative process and the scripts," he added. "She's just been awesome about it."

Likewise, Carey's 10-year-old son Moroccan is a huge fan of Reynolds, as he sported a Deadpool mask in a photo with mom, twin sister Monroe, Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, 34, in December.