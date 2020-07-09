The Meaning of Mariah Carey is now available for pre-order in anticipation of the Sept. 29 release date

Mariah Carey Reveals Name of ‘Humbling and Healing’ New Memoir Set to Be Published in September

Mariah Carey has officially finished writing her memoir.

The "We Belong Together" songstress, 50, is once again adding author to the long list of feats she has achieved over her illustrious career, as she prepares to bring fans into her world through her written story, which is set to be released later this year in September.

Titled The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the pop crooner teamed up with writer Michaela Angela Davis to share her tale, described through a press release as, "an improbable and inspiring journey of survival and resilience as she struggles through complex issues of race, identity, class, childhood and family trauma during her meteoric rise to music superstardom."

"By pulling back the curtain on perceptions often told through the filtered lens of media, Carey bravely and beautifully walks through her battles with gender and power dynamics, emotional abuse, public embarrassments, personal failures and phenomenal victories," the release read. "In her own words and song lyrics, Carey reveals untold moments and intimate experiences along with anecdotes of sacred moments with iconic figures to craft an honest, unique and vivid portrait of her extraordinary life."

On Wednesday, Carey announced that she had finished writing her memoir, sharing a photo to Instagram celebrating the completion of her upcoming book with a lengthy letter.

"It took me a lifetime to have the courage and clarity to write my memoir. I want to tell the story of the moments," Carey began. "The ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams that contributed to the person I am today."

"Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or 10-minute television interview,” she added. “Even then, my words were filtered through someone else’s lens, largely satisfying someone else’s assignment to define me."

The singer continued: "The book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered, I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed and triumphant woman I became tell her side."

"Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing," Carey concluded. "My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me but also about the resilience of the human spirit."

Audible is set to exclusively release the audiobook performed by Carey herself, as her words are blended with special musical components, allowing fans to hear the truth of her journey told by the five-time Grammy-winner herself.

Carey’s memoir will be one of three nonfiction works by women being released by Andy Cohen’s new self-titled imprint.

The star's upcoming memoir marks the second time she has dipped her toes in the literature world. She previously penned a children's book based around her seminal holiday classic, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," back in 2015.