Mariah Carey Says She and Ex-Fiancé James Packer 'Didn't Have a Physical Relationship'

The two became engaged in January 2016, splitting later that year

Mariah Carey says things between her and ex-fiancé James Packer remained chaste.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Grammy winner, 50, got candid about her past relationships, briefly addressing why some of her exes — including 53-year-old Packer — are not mentioned in her revelatory new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey

"If it was a relationship that mattered, it's in the book. If not, it didn't occur,” she told the outlet, later clarifying about her relationship with Packer: "We didn't have a physical relationship, to be honest with you."

Carey and Packer, an Australian businessman, met at the Hercules movie premiere in 2014 and stepped out holding hands on vacation in June 2015 before making their red carpet debut that September at The Intern premiere. After a few months together, the business mogul popped the question in January 2016 with a massive diamond, about which Carey later joked: "It's so heavy I can't lift my arm up!”

In October 2016, PEOPLE confirmed the pair had split, ending their engagement a few weeks prior.

Following the breakup, things turned bitter. In 2017, Packer opened up about their short-lived romance. "I was at a low point in my personal life," he told The Australian of the split. "She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me."

In her book, Carey openly discusses her past marriages, including her first husband Tommy Mottola, whom she has called a "completely controlling father" figure who fostered a prison-like marriage.

Carey and Mottola tied the knot in 1993 and divorced in 1998, when the two were 23 and 43 at the time, respectively. (She later married Nick Cannon in 2008 and divorced in 2016, and the two share 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.)

Last year, Carey told Cosmopolitan that her marriage to the music executive was "almost like being a prisoner."

"There was no freedom for me as a human being," she told the magazine at the time. "You might want to picture a child bride. There was a conscious effort to keep me as this all-American — whatever that means — girl. There was no freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner."

Last month, Mottola, 71, sent a statement to The New York Post's Page Six ahead of Carey's book debut. "I am deeply gratified to have played that role in Mariah's well-deserved and remarkable success, and continue to wish her and her family only the very best," he said. (In his 2013 memoir, he described their relationship as "absolutely wrong and inappropriate.")

In her Guardian interview, Carey proudly declared herself as "high maintenance."

"You know what? I don't give a s---. I f—ing am high-maintenance because I deserve to be at this point. That may sound arrogant, but I hope you frame it within the context of coming from nothing," she said. "If I can't be high-maintenance after working my ass off my entire life, oh, I'm sorry — I didn't realize we all had to be low-maintenance."