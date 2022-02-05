The "Always Be My Baby" Snapchat challenge kicked off on Saturday

Mariah Carey Enjoys a Glass of Champagne with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka to 'Always Be My Baby'

Mariah Carey is popping the bubbly this Valentine's Day!

Saturday marked the launch of Carey's newest endeavor: the "Always Be My Baby" challenge on Spotlight — Snapchat's entertainment platform for UGC content — and she's asking fans to share their Valentine's Day plans with her!

In a promo video, the superstar, 52, opens with a message to her fans as she sits on a couch with a Snapchat filter on her face.

"Hello darlings, happy Valentine's, so today's all about love so why don't you join me on Snapchat by using my song 'Always Be My Baby' in Spotlight, and show me how you're spending your special day," she says in the video, followed by blowing a kiss.

Her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka then brings her a tray with two glasses, a champagne bottle and a heart-shaped chocolate box. He then pours a glass for her and himself, and Carey toasts the camera.

Participants in the challenge will have a chance to win a share of $100,000 and the top Snap will receive $50,000 — while $30,000 and $20,000 will go to second and third place.

Last month, the "Fantasy" singer announced her very first picture book, The Christmas Princess, will be published by Henry Holt Books for Young Readers in fall 2022. Co-written with Michaela angela Davis, who collaborated with Carey on her bestselling 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the book is illustrated by Fuuji Takashi.

"So many of us have been drowning in 'bleakocity' for the last year and half, why not create an enchanted land to escape to?" Carey told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "The Christmas Princess springs from the same need as my memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey — to emancipate the little girl in me.

"Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or 'others', striving to believe in themselves," the Grammy Award-winning artist continued. "It is for all children of all ages. It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope."

Going back to the subject of Valentine's Day and romance, Tanaka and Carey spent their holidays together in Aspen — and a source told PEOPLE at the time that their relationship is going strength-to-strength.

"Mariah is really happy," the source told PEOPLE. "He's always doting on her and they have a great time together."