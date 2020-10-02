Mariah Carey Drops The Rarities Album Containing Previously Unreleased Songs: 'Hope You Enjoy'

"I truly feel like this album ties together so many defining eras of my life and my journey as an artist," said the singer

Mariah Carey is opening the vault for her latest album.

On Friday, the Grammy winner, 50, debuted The Rarities, a new collection of previously unreleased tracks spanning her entire career, with music from 1990 to today. Carey — who published a revelatory memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey earlier this week — said the album also includes childhood favorites of hers, as well as live performances.

"Just to kind of explain, these are all previously unreleased recordings from all the eras of my life as a recording artist, and even some things I've been singing since I was a little girl," she said in an Instagram video message to fans. "The amazing thing is it just so happens a lot of the songs that I sort of found in the vault are also stories in the book."

"I just wanna say specifically about The Rarities, I do think you'll enjoy it because you get to hear a lot of different moments and a lot of moments that are hopefully going to make you happy," she added. "And they are all rarities, so enjoy."

Captioning the post, Carey wrote: "I truly feel like this album ties together so many defining eras of my life and my journey as an artist. I hope you enjoy reliving the splendor with me."

Announcing the 32-track album back in August, Carey dedicated the project to her loyal fans, aka her "lambs."

"This one is for you, my fans," she wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside an image of the black-and-white album cover. "It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you 🐑❤️."

She explained to Good Morning America of the album at the time: "I found stuff in my vault that I had either started to work on a long time ago and never released or that I wanted to finish mixing. ... It's exciting and it's a monumental occasion for my career."

Carey first teased the album in June in a celebratory post for the 30th anniversary of her self-titled debut album. "I had planned to share some surprises & rarities with you, but prefer to postpone them to a later date," she wrote in the post at the time.

The singer stirred interest in another never-before-released project earlier this week when she posted a snippet of an alternative rock song — causing fans to demand a proper release of the content.