Mariah Carey Makes History as She Becomes Diamond Certified for 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

The Queen of Christmas is shining bright like a diamond!

On Friday, Mariah Carey's iconic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" holiday hit broke new ground as she received the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Diamond Award for it, marking the first holiday single to ever receive the coveted award.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions," Carey, 52, said in a press release. "It blows my mind that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' has endured different eras of the music industry. The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I'm so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you."

Shortly after the announcement, the singer also shared the news on social media, and shared a photo of herself posing with her Diamond Award trophy.

"Diamonds are a girl's best friend 💎❤️," Carey captioned the photo.

"Mariah is the Queen of Christmas," said President of the Commercial Music Group at Sony Music Entertainment, Richard Story. "Her Sony Music family congratulates her on breaking yet another record, and continuing to make history as the first and only artist to achieve this incredible milestone."

"All I Want for Christmas" was released in 1994, and cowritten and produced by Carey and Walter Afanasieff. In order to earn the award, the singer needed to earn 10 million sales and streams. Her 1993 album Music Box and 1995's Daydream are also Diamond certified.

RELATED VIDEO: Mariah Carey Celebrates First Night of Hanukkah by Teaching Twins Moroccan and Monroe a New Song

Earlier this week, Carey spoke to PEOPLE about the release of her Apple TV+ special Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, which is also premiered on Friday — and her work with Khalid and Kirk Franklin on their collaboration of "Fall in Love at Christmas."

"I love 'Fall in Love at Christmas' because I love that it's a departure — it's a love song, and then it's a spiritual song," Carey told PEOPLE of the track which was released on Nov. 5. "I say, 'We pray at this Christmastime,' like, love is something we need to give away. Let's give love away. It's really trying to say that we're in a really screwed-up place in the world. We all need grace upon grace upon grace."

Carey serves as an executive producer of the special, and is directed by Joseph Kahn, who has shot iconic music videos such as Britney Spears' "Toxic" and Carey's updated 2019 "All I Want for Christmas Is You" video.