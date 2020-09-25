Mariah Carey Describes Ex Tommy Mottola as a 'Warden' and 'Completely Controlling Father'

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Mariah Carey tells the story of an outing-cut-short with rapper Da Brat

Mariah Carey looks back at some of her stories during her marriage with Tommy Mottola and has a laugh.

In a preview of her interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Carey, 50, describes a brief trip to get food alongside rapper Da Brat that became "a huge drama," thanks to Mottola.

Talking with Jane Pauley, Carey recalls an incident she decided to leave her house with rapper Da Brat to get food. (At the time, she was recording a remix for "Always Be My Baby" alongside Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat and Xscape.)

"I was like, yeah, let's go for a ride because it was normal for most people to just leave their house and go literally five minutes down the street to get French fries or just take a ride," she says in the clip. "But it became a huge drama."

"You have to laugh at it. At the time, it wasn't funny. But in retrospect, was it worth it? Couldn't you just have let me go?" she says, referring to her husband of five years.

"It was like having a completely controlling father or warden," she adds. (The two got married when she was 23 and Mottola was 43 in 1993.)

The interview with CBS comes just days before she's set to release her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey — filled with stories of her time with Mottola — on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Mottola, 71, sent a statement to The New York Post's Page Six ahead of the book's release.

"I am deeply gratified to have played that role in Mariah's well-deserved and remarkable success, and continue to wish her and her family only the very best," he said. (In his 2013 memoir, he described their relationship as "absolutely wrong and inappropriate.")

Last year, the diva told Cosmopolitan that her marriage to the music executive was "almost like being a prisoner."

"There was no freedom for me as a human being," she told the magazine at the time. "You might want to picture a child bride. There was a conscious effort to keep me as this all-American — whatever that means — girl. There was no freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner."