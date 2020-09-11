Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Impressive Mean Girls Knowledge During Trivia Quiz with Tina Fey

The comedian dubbed the Grammy award-winning singer as "the Michael Jordan of Mean Girls trivia"

Mariah Carey is here to prove that she is the world's biggest Mean Girls fan.

In the latest installment of Billboard's Quizzed video series, Tina Fey — who starred in and wrote the screenplay for the popular 2004 comedy — quizzes the 50-year-old singer on her love for the movie, later dubbing her "the Michael Jordan of Mean Girls trivia."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first round, the comedian asks Carey a series of true and false questions with the "We Belong Together" songstress successfully getting the answers to every question right.

Fey then asks Carey a round of general trivia questions where the pop songstress correctly states that in the film, Gretchen Weiner's father invented Toaster Strudel and that Karen dressed up as a mouse for Halloween. The singer blows the trivia round out of the water, correctly answering the rest of the other questions.

For the third and final round, Carey is then quizzed on famous quotes from the popular flick, where she has to say which character said each statement. Carey cements her winning streak after giving the correct answer for each character quote, impressing Fey with her vast Mean Girls knowledge.

Image zoom Tina Fey, Mariah Carey Billboard/Youtube

Elsewhere during the virtual chat, Carey shows off her necklace, further proving how much she loves the film and its characters.

"Could you tell by anything that I'm wearing that I might have seen the movie once or twice?" she asks Fey as she moves her fingers across her neck. "My necklace is an 'M' version of the 'R' that Regina and the 'C' that Cady have."

The singer goes on to note that her impressive knowledge of the film comes from watching it many times, also sharing that her 9-year-old daughter, Monroe, is "obsessed with it" as well.

"When the movie was first released, I watched it literally every night," Carey tells Fey in the chat.

Image zoom Mariah Carey Billboard/Youtube

The Grammy winner later jokes that she only has one qualm with the film, which is when The Plastics perform "Jingle Bell Rock" for their annual talent show routine.

"I'm a little bit disappointed they're not dancing to my song, but 'Jingle Bell Rock' is a bit older than 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' so that's okay," she says.

Fey then tells her they are making another Mean Girls movie —a film adaptation of the Broadway musical — and that Carey is more than welcome to license her song and be in the movie if she wants.

"We're gonna make another movie of it, so if you want to license us that song for the movie and also be in the movie, just say nothing now and we'll consider it legally binding," Fey jokes. "Just laugh and it'll be legally binding."