Carey's newest Christmas special titled Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues is set to release in December

Mariah Carey Channels Game of War and Claps Back at Texas Bar Restricting Her Christmas Anthem

The Queen of Christmas is waging war against anyone bringing down the holiday spirit.

On Wednesday, Mariah Carey, 52, gave a Texas bar a piece of her mind after a photo surfaced on social media of a sign posted inside — restricting Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" jingle from playing.

The sign read in all caps "Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' will be skipped if played before Dec 1. After Dec. 1 the song is only allowed one time a night."

Kyle Smith, the social media user who shared the photo didn't specify which bar — only that it was found on a "Dallas jukebox."

A few days later, another Twitter user quote-retweeted the photo and wrote "is this the war on Christmas I've heard about?"

Carey then jumped to action and quote-retweeted it with a photo of herself from her 2015 Game of War commercial — and fans were here for it.

Monday marked the beginning of Carey's Christmas content when she shared a festive video on social media. In the video, the pop icon suited up in red from head to toe and captioned it, "Ready? Let's go! 🎃➡️🎄."

In the video, Carey stood before three jack-o'-lanterns that read "It's not time," and waited for the clock to strike midnight. Once it did, she took a candy cane baseball bat to the middle pumpkin — and her iconic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" jingle played in the background as she got in the Christmas spirit.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Apple TV+ announced Carey's return for another holiday special titled Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, set for release in December.

The "Fantasy" singer then shared a teaser photo on Instagram with a clapperboard labeled "More Magic: MC x K x KF" following the news. She captioned the photo "The Magic Continues… @appletvplus."