Watch Mariah Carey Save Christmas in New Special Trailer: 'We Could All Use a Little Magic'

Only Mariah Carey could save 2020!

On Friday, Apple TV+ released the trailer for the upcoming Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which premieres on Dec. 4.

"I've got a great story to tell ya," says Tiffany Haddish as she opens a large book, assuming the role of the narrator.

"'Twas the night before Christmas and 2020 had been wrecked, so Santa decided that season couldn't be merry," the comedian, 40, adds. "Without the one and only Mariah Carey."

Then, the queen of Christmas herself, 50, appears to remind us that "this Christmas, we could all use a little magic."

With the craziness of the pandemic and 2020, the special will follow Carey as she helps her "great friend" Santa Claus to save Christmas 2020. The event will feature musical performances, dancing and animations. (The trailer shows some snowmen aptly wearing face masks.)

Image zoom Mariah Carey joined by Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande | Credit: apple tv plus

The trailer features a sneak peek at some of the performances, including her collaboration with Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande, who are both spotted in the video wearing matching green dresses. The trio will perform "Oh Santa!" The rendition is set to become the special soundtrack's lead single.

Also in the clip are teasers for a performance with Snoop Dogg dressed as Santa Claus and Jermaine Dupri alongside him. Carey will join the two for a new version of "Sleigh Ride."

Viewers also get to catch some of Carey's spectacular outfits for the night from a long, white gown, a gold ensemble and a Nutcracker-inspired dress.

Image zoom Mariah Carey | Credit: apple tv plus

In one short scene, Carey's children Moroccan and Monroe (whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon) match with their momma sporting a red suit and dress, respectively.

"Let's get festive!!!" Carey wrote on Twitter earlier this month, revealing the glittery poster for the special, which sees the star perched on a decorative wreath dressed in red.

Back in August, Apple announced that Carey would star in a holiday event for the streaming service. The new special also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the release of Carey's modern-classic holiday bop, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."