Tiffany Haddish, Snoop Dogg and Misty Copeland will also appear in the new holiday special, streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 4

Mariah Carey Confirms Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson Will Be in Her Magical Christmas Special

After sending fans into a tizzy last month by teasing a collaboration with artists with the initials "AG" and "JH," Carey, 50, confirmed on Wednesday that, Grande, 27, and Hudson, 39, will appear in Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special. The Apple TV+ holiday special will be available to stream on Dec. 4.

"Let's get festive!!!" Carey wrote on Twitter, revealing the glittery poster for the special, which sees the star perched on a decorative wreath dressed in red.

Magical Christmas Special will also see guest appearances from Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris — plus her 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

The official summary of the special is as follows: "Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day: Santa's great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry."

Grande and Hudson are also set to perform a song titled "Oh Santa!" with Carey. The single and its music video will be available to stream on Apple Music and other music services on Dec. 4. The companion soundtrack for the special will first become available on Apple Music Dec. 4, then on other platforms Dec. 11.

Back in August, Apple announced that Carey would star in a holiday event for the streaming service. The new special also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the release of Carey's modern-classic holiday bop, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Directed by Hamish Hamilton (who has worked on live events like the Oscars, Super Bowl halftime show, and London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies) and Roman Coppola (A Very Murray Christmas), Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special is produced by Carey alongside Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens.

Last December, Carey spoke about the success of "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 for the first time since its 1994 release during the same month.

The singer said that when the song "first came out, it was more of a gradual thing."