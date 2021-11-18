Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues will premiere on Apple TV+ on Dec. 3

Watch the Trailer to Mariah Carey's New Holiday Special: 'I Can't Not Celebrate Christmas'

Can you feel the holiday spirit?

On Thursday, Apple TV+ and Mariah Carey released the trailer for Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues — and offered a sneak-peek at the Christmas extravaganza set to premiere on Dec. 3.

In the trailer, fans can watch Carey, 52, dressed in a gold-sparkly gown as she takes the grand stage to sing "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home.)" As she sings, she's surrounded by dancers in top hats, feathered dresses, a choir and more as snow is falling down.

Khalid and Grammy-winning Kirk Franklin also make a quick appearance dressed in red suits as they embrace the holiday spirit.

Mariah Carey Christmas Mariah Carey | Credit: Apple TV+

The video then pans to Carey who says she "can't not celebrate Christmas with the world." Her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, also make a quick appearance.

The special will reveal the first and only performance of Carey's new single "Fall in Love at Christmas," which she sings with Khalid, 23, and Franklin, 51 to spread the holiday spirit.

The "Fantasy" singer will also reveal a new rendition of her "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" — along with an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe where Carey and her twins share their favorite holiday moments.

Last year, the Christmas special followed Carey as she tried to "save Christmas" and featured Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande.

The holiday special is only the beginning of Carey's attempt to spread holiday cheer, however. Last week, the Queen of Christmas was the latest musical star to team up with McDonald's for their Famous Orders campaign.

Mariah Carey Christmas Mariah Carey's Christmas Special | Credit: Apple TV+

Starting Dec. 13, McDonald's will be offering the Mariah Menu featuring Carey's beloved items, from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature warm apple pie.

In the spirit of the holiday season, the Grammy-winning singer's menu is all about giving back, with 12 days of different free goodies for customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app.