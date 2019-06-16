Mariah Carey Celebrates Tour's End with Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss

Mariah Carey is celebrating the end of her world tour with some help from a few familiar faces.

The “Hero” singer caught up with Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss for a memorable Saturday, later sharing a glimpse of the fun on Instagram.

“Girls night out! @naomi @pamelaanderson @katemossagency,” Carey, 49, captioned the post.

In the snap, the Grammy winner stands between Anderson, 51, and Campbell, 49, in a glittery, black striped gown with a grin on her face.

Anderson smiles for the camera, too, in a white satin gown, while Campbell and Moss, 45, flash more serious faces and stun in black floor-length gowns.

“Love you 😍,” Anderson commented on the post, while singer Rita Ora added, “Ladies night ❤️.”

The former Baywatch star later shared the same photo in black and white to her Instagram story, adding the hashtag “OG.”

The star-studded snap came two days after Carey wrapped her Caution World Tour in Amsterdam, which she celebrated with three sexy selfies flaunting her cleavage.

“Last show of the #CautionWorldTour!!! Thank you SO MUCH everybody, especially the lambs – I love you!!! #L4L,” she captioned the first.

Alongside a second photo, she wrote, “It’s a wrap! 💖” to which ex-husband Nick Cannon responded, “Congratulations Empress!!! 🙌🏾.”

Her special night out with Anderson, Moss and Campbell wasn’t her only visit with high-profile pals; hours later, Carey shared a photo with actress Kerry Washington.

In the snap, Washington sits on a bench wearing blue jeans, white sneakers and a black leather jacket.

Carey, meanwhile, appears to be in a glamorous set of Louis Vuitton pajamas and black heels.

“A brief moment with Olivia Pope 😎😴🤣,” she captioned the post, in reference to Washington’s character on Scandal.

Washington shared a similar photo on her Instagram, writing, “For you #Lambiators 🤣😍❤️ Love this woman. I’ve been a lamb from day 1 and she’s been a gladiator from the beginning.”

Carey’s Caution tour, which kicked off in February, came in support of her fifteenth studio album of the same name, which she released in November.

“This is me at this moment in my life being able to express myself as a writer and a singer. I’m just really in a good place,” she told PEOPLE of the album in August. “My fans just want to hear me express myself and speak from the heart and sing from the heart. Some of the record is lighthearted and fun, and some [songs] I really went deep in terms of the lyrical content. There’s a nice cross-section of things.”