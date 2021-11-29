The music superstar commemorated the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday by sharing a sweet video with twins Moroccan and Monroe

Mariah Carey Celebrates First Night of Hanukkah by Teaching Twins Moroccan and Monroe a New Song

Mariah Carey is feeling the holiday spirit.

The music superstar, 52, commemorated the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday by sharing a sweet video with twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, as she attempted to teach them a new song to mark the Jewish celebration.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the brief clip, Carey happily serenades her children, while they both look back at their mom unenthusiastically. "Happy Hanukkah!!!!" she posted on Twitter, joking, "Learned this one in grade school, thought I'd teach it to Roc & Roe, I don't think they've got it yet."

On Thursday, AppleTV+ released the trailer for the singer's upcoming holiday special Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, offering a sneak peek at the Christmas extravaganza set to premiere on Dec. 3.

In the trailer, Carey can be seen dressed in a sparkly-gold gown as she takes the grand stage to sing "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." As she performs, she's surrounded by dancers and a choir while snow is falling down.

The video then pans to Carey who says she "can't not celebrate Christmas with the world." Her twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, also make a quick appearance.

The special will also reveal the first and only performance of Carey's new single "Fall in Love at Christmas," which she sings with Khalid and Grammy-winning artist Kirk Franklin.

However, the holiday special is only the beginning of Carey's attempt to spread holiday cheer this season. Last week, the Queen of Christmas was the latest musical star to team up with McDonald's for their Famous Orders campaign.

Starting Dec. 13, McDonald's will be offering the Mariah Menu featuring Carey's beloved items, from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to the soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and signature warm apple pie.

RELATED VIDEO: All We Want! Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson Get Festive with 'Oh Santa!'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In the spirit of the holiday season, the Grammy-winning singer's menu is all about giving back, with 12 days of different free goodies for customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app.