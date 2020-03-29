Mariah Carey Celebrates 50th Birthday with Her Twins as She Calls Herself 'Eternally 12'

Image zoom Mariah Carey/Instagram

Mariah Carey is living her best life at 50.

On Saturday, the singer gave her fans a look at her milestone birthday celebration while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first of three photos Carey posted on Instagram, she blew out candles on a chocolate cake as her 8½-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon, stood behind their mom with party hats on.

In the next photo, Carey posed with a second cake that read, “Happy anniversary Mariah.” (The singer has previously mentioned that she refers to her birthday as her anniversary).

Carey cut into the cake in the final photo she posted as Monroe gasped in the background. “Spent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love 🦋❤️🥳 #eternally12,” she captioned the post.

On her March 27 birthday, Carey shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram while recording at her home studio, writing, “Starting 327 with a new song 🎙💖 #stayhome.”

The mom of two’s most recently released single was the theme song “In the Mix” for ABC’s Mixed-ish, which debuted in September 2019.

Carey’s boyfriend Bryan Tanaka also honored the star on her special day with a throwback photo of the couple along with the hashtag #HappyAnniversary. The dancer started the #AlwaysBeMyBabyChallenge on TikTok as a way for fans to celebrate his girlfriend’s hit song and big day. “I hope you learn this and share it for Mariah’s special anniversary day! 3/27,” he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Carey also gave a shout-out to her fellow music colleagues who share March birthdays. “Happy anniversaries to all my super talented fellow Aries!! ❤️❤️ Cheers!!! 🥂🥂 @chakaikhan @arethasings @dianaross @eltonjohn @celinedion @fergie @ladygaga,” she wrote along with some of her favorite photos with the late Aretha Franklin as well as Diana Ross, Elton John and Chaka Khan.

In a 2014 interview with Observer, Carey addressed her strong feelings on the correct way to refer to her birthday. “I don’t count years but I definitely rebuke them… I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling,” she said.

