Mariah Carey Shows Off Iconic Vocals to Celebrate 15th Anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi Album

Image zoom Mariah Carey/Instagram

Mariah Carey has many reasons to celebrate this weekend!

On Sunday, the songstress paused her Easter celebrations to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the release of her 10th studio album, The Emancipation of Mimi.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m about to start my duties as the Easter Bunny 🐰 but can’t forget about The Emancipation of Mimi’s anniversary today! Hope you enjoy these lil moments from the album 🤗💖 #TEOMAnniversary,” Carey wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of videos showing off her powerhouse vocals as she sang a few songs from the album, including “Stay the Night” and “We Belong Together.”

The Emancipation of Mimi was first released on April 12, 2015, and went on to sell six million copies in the U.S. alone — 10 million globally. It also earned Carey 10 Grammy nominations.

“In terms of having huge hits, [TEOM] definitely was a very successful album, so people were like, ‘It’s a comeback album,’ ” Carey, 50, recently told Billboard. “For me, it was like a coming together of a lot of things with that album more than a comeback album. But they can call it that if they want to.”

RELATED: Mariah Carey Celebrates 50th Birthday with Her Twins as She Calls Herself ‘Eternally 12’

The “Always Be My Baby” singer revealed that her favorite memory from the creative process was working on the song “Fly Like a Bird.”

“My most sacred memory from that time would be recording the vocals for ‘Fly Like a Bird’ in Capri. I recorded a lot of other [tracks] there, too, but I just remember finishing that song and feeling like there was something so special about it,” she told the outlet. “I work at night, especially when I’m singing, so I was watching the sunrise [while] listening back to the song, and I was just like, ‘I’m so proud of this song.'”

Carey also explained that the album and its successful reception has made it a special part of her career, and even helped bring in many new fans.

“I look at it as a very important time in my career, a very significant time for me as an artist,” she said. “It was a sense of feeling triumphant when it was as successful as it was. I know a lot of people were introduced to me from that album, as well. So I would just love for people to take away the music from that album. I hope that it makes people feel good. That’s the goal.”

Aside from celebrating Easter and TEOM, Carey also helped her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, mark his 37th birthday on Saturday.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Kicks Off Her 50th Birthday Celebrations by Recording a New Song

Image zoom Mariah Carey/Instagram

She shared a sweet selfie of the couple, writing, “Happy birthday @bryantanaka 🥳❤️🐯,” and showcased her baking skills on her Instagram Story as she made him a Tiger King-themed birthday cake.

Carey and the choreographer first began dating in 2017 after she called off her engagement to then-fiancé James Packer.