Mariah Carey Gets a Call from Santa After Halloween Telling Her It's Time for Christmas

Time to toss your pumpkins and spooky decorations — according to Mariah Carey, it’s officially Christmas season!

Following a rocking Halloween night, on Friday, the 49-year-old singer and Queen of Christmas announced the “breaking news” that the winter holiday is around the corner.

In a short video shared to Instagram, Carey — dressed as an ’80s rocker for Halloween and still wearing her wild wig — falls asleep in her bed at 11:59 p.m. When the clock strikes midnight and the date changes to Nov. 1, the singer’s classic holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” begins to play as she receives a call from none other than Santa Claus.

Now, suddenly dressed in a Christmas onesie, Carey wakes up and answers the phone, greeting Santa before singing, “it’s time!”

As she lets out a scream of excitement, the rest of her famed Christmas song continues to play in the background as Carey blows a kiss to the camera.

Though it’s only the beginning of November, leave it to the Christmas crooner to get her fans in the holiday spirit. Viewers could not contain their excitement for Carey’s song or for the Christmas holiday upon watching her festive clip.

“YES IT IS!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” replied Kelly Ripa.

Catherine Zeta-Jones chimed in with a heart-eye emoji and a crying, laughing face.

“It’s time!!!!!🎄😂❤️,” Mean Girls actress added Lacey Chabert while DJ Marshmello joked, “Now?”

Carey’s holiday video also comes just as the artist announces the re-release of her chart-topping holiday album, Merry Christmas, which is accompanied by a brand new video cut for “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Kicking off the festivities with a brand new video cut for All I Want For Christmas Is You (Unreleased Video Footage) ❄️🎄 hope you like it!!! #MerryChristmas25 https://t.co/UcHGl8c2Ks pic.twitter.com/FqX5BlvP12 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2019

“Hope you like it!!!” the singer wrote on Twitter alongside a clip of the unreleased video footage.

In honor of the album’s 25th anniversary, Carey decided to drop the re-release on the same day as the albums’ original release date — Nov. 1.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS is turning 25 and I’m celebrating by releasing a very special 2 CD Deluxe Anniversary Edition on November 1st featuring, for the first time ever, my St. John The Divine performance and more,” the artist shared in a video back in September.

She also revealed that she is planning to commemorate the 25-year milestone with an All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour.

“Lambily! Celebrate the holidays with me on my All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour,” she said.

Kicking off on Nov. 22 for a five-day run in Las Vegas, the tour will head to the East Coast starting Dec. 7, making stops in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Uncasville at Mohegan Sun and Boston, Massachusetts. The East Coast leg of the tour wraps up on Dec. 15 in New York at Madison Square Garden with what will be Carey’s very first performance of her Christmas show at the famed venue. The tour will continue in February back in Vegas.