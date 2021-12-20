Carey and her family have made it a tradition to visit the slopes of Aspen, Colorado for the Christmas holiday

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey Flies to Aspen with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka for Holiday

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka attend the Netflix Premiere for Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City.

All she wants for Christmas is some time in Aspen!

On Sunday, Mariah Carey — the undisputed queen of Christmas — shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka as they boarded a private jet before heading to Aspen, Colorado, where the couple is set to spend the holiday.

"Aspen bound ❤️🎄," the 52-year-old captioned the photo. Carey is seen sporting some leggings, fuzzy boots and a Fendi jacket while her boyfriend wears an all-Gucci fit.

Aspen seems to be the "All I Want for Christmas" songstress' go-to destination for the last several years.

In 2019, she spent the holiday alongside Tanaka, ex-husband Nick Cannon and twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, whom she shares with Cannon. Carey shared photos of the blended family spending time in the snow and enjoying the holiday celebration.

"Admiring the snow on Christmas Eve 😍☃️❄️🌨," she wrote then.

Cannon also shared a few photos on his Instagram at the time and captioned one with the twins, "Great way to spend Christmas Eve!!"

And the year prior, Carey took her children on a ski getaway in the same snow town too. Tanaka, 38, and Carey have been dating since her separation from James Packer in 2016. They met in the early 2000s when Tanaka was her backup dancer.

"Shutting down the slopes with demkids ❄🥰🎿😇 Keeping it festive despite my lingering cold 😩," the star captioned a photo of herself — dressed in a full Gucci look — alongside son Moroccan. In another photo, daughter Monroe showed off her modeling skills alongside her mom.

And in 2017, Carey and Tanaka were spotted wearing matching hats in the freezing Aspen weather.

For this year's holiday, Carey released track "Fall in Love at Christmas" alongside Khalid and Kirk Franklin. The track is set to be a part of her Apple TV+ special Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues.

"I love 'Fall in Love at Christmas' because I love that it's a departure—it's a love song, and then it's a spiritual song," she told PEOPLE earlier this month. "I say, 'We pray at this Christmastime,' like, love is something we need to give away. Let's give love away. It's really trying to say that we're in a really screwed up place in the world. We all need grace upon grace upon grace."