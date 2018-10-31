We Belong Together! Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Dress as Sexy Nurse-Doctor Duo

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka‘s costumes are cute enough to stop your heart!

The “We Belong Together” singer, 48, and the 35-year-old choreographer participated in the Halloween festivities all the way from Tokyo on Wednesday, where she was scheduled to take the stage at Nippon Budokan for her Mariah Carey Live in Concert Japan Tour 2018.

Keeping the theme geared towards healthcare, Carey dressed as a sexy nurse donning a nurse dress, a white corset top, pink hair and a red stethoscope, while Tanaka wore an open doctor coat (exposing his abs!) with shots in the pocket, a head mirror and a black stethoscope.

“Keeping it festive in Tokyo! #HappyHalloween 🎃⚠,” Carey captioned the photo on her Instagram.

Carey and Tanaka have been linked professionally for over a decade and started dating in fall 2016 with the star subtly confirming their relationship in February 2017.

Last week, the singer announced her Caution World Tour, which will travel through 22 cities across North America next year to promote her upcoming 15th studio album "Caution," which is set to be released on Nov. 16.

“I’ve been working on my new album for a while. This is a labor of love and I’m really excited,” the superstar — who is extending her “The Butterfly Returns” residency at Caesars Palace into 2019 with new dates in February — previously told PEOPLE exclusively. “This is me at this moment in my life being able to express myself as a writer and a singer. I’m just really in a good place.”

The Caution North American tour kicks off Feb. 27 in Dallas and concludes April 6 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.