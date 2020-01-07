Mariah Carey Breaks Hilarious Chart Record With 'All I Want for Christmas Is You': 'Worth It!' 

Mariah Carey is celebrating the newest record she’s racked up — and it’s definitely one for the books.

On Monday, Billboard announced on Twitter that the singer’s holiday hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has become the first-ever track to completely drop off the Hot 100 list a week after being No. 1.

Carey, 49, responded to the news with a comical tweet of her own. Retweeting the announcement, she shared a funny GIF of herself bashfully smiling and shrugging. “Worth it haaa another record! 😂” she wrote along with the GIF.

Fans were quick to rally around the music icon by tweeting their support. “Queen broke another record,” one wrote along with a clip from one of Carey’s elaborate performances. “A record is a record Yup! 🤝” another tweeted. “PERIOD QUEEN! You’re gonna have to turn the awards case into a whole wing for all these records 😍🙌👑 #GOAT” another added. Others shared hilarious GIFs of the singer.

This isn’t the only record Carey has broken with her hit Christmas song. She became the first artist to top the Hot 100 chart in four separate decades when “All I Want for Christmas Is You” landed the No. 1 spot for a third week on Saturday.

When the fan favorite track initially climbed to No. 1 for the first time since its 1994 release last month, it became the first holiday song to top the chart since “The Chipmunk Song,” by The Chipmunks, in 1958.

Carey celebrated the 25th anniversary of the release of her album Merry Christmas by making a December appearance on the Billy on the Street. During the show, Carey unveiled that she wrote “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in about 90 minutes. The songstress and Billy Eichner went for a stroll through New York City and quizzed pedestrians, while giving prizes for correct responses, on popular holiday song lyrics and more.

About a week ahead of Christmas, Carey dropped a new music video for the popular holiday tune titled, “All I Want for Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True Edition).” Carey and ex-husband Nick Cannon‘s 8½-year-old twins, Moroccan Scott and Monroe, make a cameo and show off their fun dance moves in the video.

Carey’s Merry Christmas is the most successful holiday album of all time, selling 15 million copies worldwide. In 2019, the album was re-released with newer songs like “Oh Santa!” and “The Star” along with other remixes.