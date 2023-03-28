Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Celebrates Her Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'My Beautiful Queen'

Mariah Carey is celebrating her "anniversary" with some love from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka!

The singer — who refers to birthdays as anniversaries — turned 54 on Monday, and received a special tribute from Tanaka, whom she has been dating since 2016.

"This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 🦋3/27🦋❤️," he wrote on Instagram.

Tanaka, 39, chose a sweet black-and-white shot of the couple smiling together to share alongside his birthday message.

Jermaine Dupri, a frequent collaborator of Carey's left a red heart emoji in the comments section of the post.

Carey and Tanaka, a choreographer and creative director, began working together professionally in 2006, when he served as a backup dancer on her Adventures of Mimi tour. A decade later, their bond turned romantic after the "We Belong Together" singer ended her engagement to James Packer.

The couple made their romance Instagram official in February 2017.

"Mariah is really happy," a source told PEOPLE about their relationship in 2021. "He's always doting on her and they have a great time together."

The source added that Tanaka is "also great with her kids," referring to Carey's 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka. Kevin Mazur/Getty

In honor of her latest "anniversary," Carey shared a video of herself leaping off a boat and into the ocean while wearing a hot pink wetsuit.

The star then splashed around in the water before floating on her back in the video, which was set to her song "Honey (Classic Mix)."

"Celebratory splash at 3:27 on 3.27! 🦋🍾🎉🌊," she captioned the post.

Celebrities like Debbie Allen and Dinah Jane from Fifth Harmony showered Carey with some additional anniversary love, which the musician reposted on her Instagram Stories.

Kerry Washington also shared a photo of the two sitting on a bench wearing sunglasses.

"Happy anniversary darling. You are the queen @mariahcarey," Washington wrote. Carey responded with, "Love you Queen Kerry!!!"