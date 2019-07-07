Mariah Carey Hilariously Masters the Bottle Cap Challenge Using Just Her Voice

Image zoom Mariah Carey Mariah Carey/Instagram

Mariah Carey’s legendary voice is pulling off more than just hit singles – it’s whisking tops off bottles in the Bottle Cap Challenge!

The five-time Grammy winner hilariously revealed the power of her impressive pipes can do more than just sing as she mastered the viral challenge on Sunday.

To complete the challenge, which kicked off late last month, participants must place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely twisted shut. The goal is to untwist the cap with a spin kick without actually moving or touching the bottle with your hands.

In an Instagram video, Carey, 49, took a deep breath as she prepared her body for a spin kick.

Instead of letting her feet fly, however, the singer put a finger to her ear and let out a high-pitched note that sent the bottle cap flying right off (with the help of some special effects).

“Challenge accepted! #bottlecapchallenge,” she captioned the post.

The fun attempt was met with praise on Instagram from ex-husband Nick Cannon, who commented, “Hilarious!” and newlywed Katharine McPhee, who wrote, “Girl all the bottle caps in my room just popped off while watching this 😂😂🙌🏼🔥”

“You win hands down,” singer Rita Ora added.

Carey’s attempt at the challenge was much more successful than that of Blake Shelton, who tried and failed in a funny Twitter video to uncap his bottle of vodka last week.

Carey joins the ranks of stars like Jason Statham, John Mayer and Diplo, who all accomplished the feat in videos shared to social media.

Statham easily nailed it after he was nominated to give it a go by Mayer.

“This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly,” he wrote, nominating Guy Ritchie and martial artist James Moontasri next.

Meanwhile, Mayer himself mastered it in a video of his own, as did Diplo, who shared a video of him successfully kicking the cap off a water bottle while shirtless on a beach.

“Since no one requested me to do this (@johnmayer) and also since no one thinks I’m good at anything except pushing button on stage .. here is evidence that I also do karate,” he wrote on Instagram.

Rogue One actor Donnie Yen also showed off his skills, popping off the cap of a bottle while blindfolded.

“Chirrut feeling the force + Ip man’s steady aim + no plastic bottle = the universe strongest 😆,” Yen wrote in the caption of the video.

In the 2016 film, he played Chirrut Imwe, a blind warrior who believed all things were connected through the Force and was known for repeating the mantra, “I’m one with the Force; the Force is with me.”