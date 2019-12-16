Mariah Carey Brings Holiday Spirit to Unsuspecting New Yorkers with Billy on the Street Appearance

It’s a holiday miracle! Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is hitting the streets on the latest episode of Billy on the Street.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of Carey’s holiday album Merry Christmas, the iconic singer strolled through New York City with Billy Eichner to quiz unsuspecting passersby on holiday song lyrics and more. Correct answers won participants everything from menorahs to Christmas trees complete with the Glitter soundtrack on top. Carey also had the chance to show off her Swedish when she and Eichner encountered a couple of Swedes and created a Hanukkah bush out of a broken Christmas tree — girl’s got talent. Things got really exciting when Eichner pulled out the mistletoe and challenged New Yorkers to find someone to kiss.

First released in October 1994, Carey’s holiday record is the most successful Christmas album of all time, selling 15 million copies worldwide. The famed, overplayed track “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was written by Carey in about 90 minutes, according to the Billy on the Street clip. This year, the album was re-released, adding newer hit songs like “Oh Santa!” and “The Star” as well as various remixes.

Watch the video above.