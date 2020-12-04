Mariah Carey's twins Moroccan and Monroe also make an appearance in the new music video, which dropped at midnight on Friday

All We Want! Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson Get Festive with 'Oh Santa!'

The three vocal powerhouses have debuted a brand-new collaboration just in time for the release of Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, performing Carey's "Oh Santa!" The new track comes 10 years after the song first debuted as part of Carey's second holiday album, Merry Christmas II You.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the festive music video, Carey, 50, uses a little holiday magic to conjure up Hudson, 39, and Grande, 27, to join her in a workshop-style room full of giant presents, toy soldiers and dancing elves.

The women — with Hudson and Grande dressed in emerald green, perfectly complementing Carey's red-and-black ensemble — perform together from a circular stage in the center of the room (using gold microphones, naturally), while the elves continue to dance around them. They're even joined at one point by Carey's 9½-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe!

In a particularly memorable segment near the end of the video, Carey unleashes her signature whistle register, which is expertly followed up by impressive notes from both Hudson and Grande.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Ariana Grande

Image zoom Jennifer Hudson

Image zoom Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande

After first teasing a collaboration in October, Carey confirmed that Grande and Hudson would be joining her in her AppleTV+ holiday special last month.

"Let's get festive!!!" the legendary songstress wrote on Twitter, revealing the glittery poster for the special..

The official summary of the special says that "faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day: Santa's great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry."

Image zoom Monroe Cannon (third from left) in the music video for "Oh Santa!"

Image zoom Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande

RELATED VIDEO: Mariah Carey Confirms Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson Will Be in Her Magical Christmas Special

In a recent interview for Elle's special digital holiday edition, Carey opened up about why Christmas is such an important time for her. She described herself as "eternally 12" and said the holiday season is "maybe the one time that I got to breathe for a second."

"After I kind of emerged from my first relationship-slash-marriage [to Tommy Mottola] I created the Christmases that I wanted to have," she told the magazine, adding of her troubled childhood, "A lot of very bad stuff happened to me when I was 12. But also, there is the spirit of that kid, that fighter who doesn't give up, who does embrace who she is, even though the world didn't understand that from my point of view."

As for her annual Christmas celebration, the mother of two explained, "I literally go to a snowy place. Reindeer are there — I'm not making this up. Santa Claus comes, hangs out with the kids. And by the way, even if I didn't have kids, I would be doing this."

"Oh Santa!" and its music video are streaming now on Apple Music and other music services. The companion soundtrack for Carey's special is available on Apple Music now, and will be available on other platforms Dec. 11.