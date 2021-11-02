Mariah Carey Is in Full-Blown Christmas Spirit as She Teases Holiday Special: 'The Magic Continues'

"Fall in Love at Christmas," Carey's newest Christmas collaboration with Khalid and Kirk Franklin is out Friday

'Tis the season for Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas content.

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ announced Carey's return for another holiday special titled Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, set for release in December.

The singer, 52, shared a teaser photo on Instagram with a clapperboard labeled "More Magic: MC x K x KF" following the news. She captioned the photo "The Magic Continues… @appletvplus."

The holiday special will also feature the debut performance of Carey's newest Christmas collaboration with Khalid and Kirk Franklin for "Fall in Love at Christmas." The single will be released this Friday.

In the festive music video, Carey used a little holiday magic to recruit Hudson, 40, and Grande, 28, to join her in a workshop-style room full of giant presents, toy soldiers and dancing elves.

The special also featured a performance with Snoop Dogg dressed as Santa Claus and Jermaine Dupri alongside him. Carey joined the two for a new version of "Sleigh Ride."

On Monday, Carey officially declared it Christmas season by sharing a video on social media where she suited up in red from head to toe and captioned it "Ready? Let's go! 🎃➡️🎄."

In the video, Carey stood before three jack-o'-lanterns that read "It's not time," and waited for the clock to strike midnight. Once it did, she took a candy cane baseball bat to the middle pumpkin — and her iconic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" jingle played in the background as she got in the Christmas spirit.

Last year, the Queen of Christmas opened up about why Christmas is such an important time for her in an interview for Elle's special digital holiday edition. In the interview, she said the holiday season is "maybe the one time I got to breathe for a second."