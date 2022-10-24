Mariah Carey is getting ready for the holiday season!

The Grammy Award-winning musician, 52, announced on Monday a pair of Christmas shows — presented by Live Nation and titled "Merry Christmas To All!" — that will take place on Dec. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"It's almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!! 🎉 💖 Come celebrate Christmas with me this December!" Carey wrote alongside an Instagram post announcing the concert events.

"Lil' excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!! 🎅🦌🎄," she added.

Tickets for the shows will be available to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 28. During checkout, fans will also be able to purchase an exclusive T-shirt as well as a copy of Carey's illustrated holiday tale, The Christmas Princess, which is scheduled for release on Nov. 1.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carey, who fans have dubbed "The Queen of Christmas," has never shied away from making her love of the holiday season known.

Back in 1994, the songstress released Merry Christmas, her first holiday album. It featured her iconic staple "All I Want for Christmas Is You," as well as other fan-favorites, including, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," "Silent Night" and "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)."

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" later topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 for the first time in 2019, 25 years after its release. The Christmas hit then broke new ground last year as Carey received the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Diamond Award for the song, making it the first holiday single to ever receive the coveted honor.

Back in 2010, Carey then released Merry Christmas II You, which featured an "Extra Festive" version of her holiday hit and other popular tracks such as "When Christmas Comes," "Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)" and "Oh Santa!"

Carey has also released two Apple TV+ holiday specials in recent years, 2020's Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special and 2021's Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues.

She took part in a team-up with McDonald's for their Famous Orders campaign last year, when the fast food company offered the Mariah Menu. Featuring Carey's favorite items, it offered 12 days of different free goodies for customers who spent $1 or more on the McDonald's app.

RELATED VIDEO: Mariah Carey Launches Cookie Line Just in Time for the Holidays

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Though fans have bestowed Carey with her iconic Christmas title over the years, the star herself has said she doesn't see herself as "The Queen of Christmas."

"I did not create the title of the Queen of Christmas, that was other people and I just want to humbly say that I don't consider myself that," Carey said during an appearance on BBC's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

"I'm someone that loves Christmas, that happened to be blessed to write 'All I Want For Christmas Is You.' And a lot of other Christmas songs," she continued. "And let's face it, you know, everybody's faith is what it is. But to me, [the Virgin] Mary is the Queen of Christmas."