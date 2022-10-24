Mariah Carey Sets 2022 Christmas Concerts in N.Y.C. and Toronto: 'Excited to Be Back on Stage'

Mariah Carey will perform a Christmas-themed concert on Dec. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and another on Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City

By
Published on October 24, 2022 10:23 AM
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mariah Carey is getting ready for the holiday season!

The Grammy Award-winning musician, 52, announced on Monday a pair of Christmas shows — presented by Live Nation and titled "Merry Christmas To All!" — that will take place on Dec. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"It's almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!! 🎉 💖 Come celebrate Christmas with me this December!" Carey wrote alongside an Instagram post announcing the concert events.

"Lil' excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!! 🎅🦌🎄," she added.

Tickets for the shows will be available to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 28. During checkout, fans will also be able to purchase an exclusive T-shirt as well as a copy of Carey's illustrated holiday tale, The Christmas Princess, which is scheduled for release on Nov. 1.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carey, who fans have dubbed "The Queen of Christmas," has never shied away from making her love of the holiday season known.

Back in 1994, the songstress released Merry Christmas, her first holiday album. It featured her iconic staple "All I Want for Christmas Is You," as well as other fan-favorites, including, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," "Silent Night" and "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)."

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" later topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 for the first time in 2019, 25 years after its release. The Christmas hit then broke new ground last year as Carey received the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Diamond Award for the song, making it the first holiday single to ever receive the coveted honor.

Mariah Carey during an interview on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Back in 2010, Carey then released Merry Christmas II You, which featured an "Extra Festive" version of her holiday hit and other popular tracks such as "When Christmas Comes," "Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)" and "Oh Santa!"

Carey has also released two Apple TV+ holiday specials in recent years, 2020's Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special and 2021's Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues.

She took part in a team-up with McDonald's for their Famous Orders campaign last year, when the fast food company offered the Mariah Menu. Featuring Carey's favorite items, it offered 12 days of different free goodies for customers who spent $1 or more on the McDonald's app.

RELATED VIDEO: Mariah Carey Launches Cookie Line Just in Time for the Holidays

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Though fans have bestowed Carey with her iconic Christmas title over the years, the star herself has said she doesn't see herself as "The Queen of Christmas."

"I did not create the title of the Queen of Christmas, that was other people and I just want to humbly say that I don't consider myself that," Carey said during an appearance on BBC's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

"I'm someone that loves Christmas, that happened to be blessed to write 'All I Want For Christmas Is You.' And a lot of other Christmas songs," she continued. "And let's face it, you know, everybody's faith is what it is. But to me, [the Virgin] Mary is the Queen of Christmas."

Related Articles
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Attends' The Matrix Resurrections' Premiere in Toronto, Plus Denzel Washington and More
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1574 -- Pictured: Actress Reese Witherspoon during an interview on Thursday, December 17, 2021
Reese Witherspoon Makes Waves on 'The Tonight Show' , Plus, Chrissy Teigen, Tracee Ellis Ross, and More
US actress Jada Pinkett Smith arrives for the premiere of "The Matrix Resurrections" at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, California, December 18, 2021.
Jada Pinkett Smith Goes into 'The Matrix' in San Francisco, Plus, Jimmy Kimmel, Reese Witherspoon and More
BLINK-182 RETURNS FOR MASSIVE GLOBAL TOUR & NEW MUSIC REUNITING MARK, TOM, AND TRAVIS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NEARLY 10 YEARS
Blink-182 Reunites with Tom DeLonge for Massive 2023 World Tour, New Album and 'Edging' Single
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Jokes About 'Old' Athletes in Holiday FIFA World Cup Commercial
Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow
iHeartRadio's Massive 2022 Jingle Ball Tour Lineup Features Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow and More
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1369A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Singer Mariah Carey during an interview on December 7, 2020
Mariah Carey's Bid to Trademark 'Queen of Christmas' Met with Opposition from Fellow Singers
harry styles
Harry Styles Honored with Banner at MSG After Wrapping 15-Date Residency: 'That's Insane'
Get Into the Holiday Spirit with These 2020 Christmas Originals
Get Into the Holiday Spirit with These 2020 Christmas Originals
Butterfly (Mariah Carey album)
Mariah Carey Announces 25th Anniversary Reissue of 'My Favorite' Album 'Butterfly' with 8 New Tracks
Mariah Carey Teams Up with Millie Bobby Brown for a TikTok Post to Recreate Her Iconic 'Honey' Video. https://www.tiktok.com/@mariahcarey/video/7144398770602544426?_r=1&_t=8VlhvYbQm9y&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7144398770602544426.
Mariah Carey Teams Up with Millie Bobby Brown for a TikTok Post to Recreate Her Iconic 'Honey' Video
Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel perform "Deja Vu" and "Uptown Girl" onstage at Madison Square Garden
Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Fans at Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden Concert: 'Biggest Honor Ever'
Harry styles and Olivia Wilde go for a date night in New York City at RubiRosa Pizza Bar
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Leave N.Y.C. Restaurant Together Ahead of Singer's 15 Nights at MSG
Mariah Carey Hosts Nikki Beach Saint Barth NYE 2018/2019
Mariah Carey Celebrates First Night of Hanukkah by Teaching Twins Moroccan and Monroe a New Song
Mariah Carey Christmas
Watch the Trailer to Mariah Carey's New Holiday Special: 'I Can't Not Celebrate Christmas'
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa 'Deeply Sorry for Anyone Who Was Scared' After Unauthorized Fireworks Went Off at Concert